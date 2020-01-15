Four players scored in double figures as Doyle scored a 66-42 home win over Northlake Christian to open District 10-2A play Tuesday.
Doyle opened the game with a 21-14 run and led 32-25 at halftime before each team scored 12 points in the third quarter.
The Lady Tigers closed with a 22-5 run in the fourth quarter.
Meghan Watson led Doyle with 20 points, Presleigh Scott added 18, Elise Jones had 12 and Claire Glascock scored 10.
Kyren Whittington paced Northlake Christian with 10 points.
