The Doyle girls basketball team picked up a hard-fought 52-46 win over Dominican in the Episcopal Tournament on Wednesday.
The Lady Tigers led by as much as 12 and trailed by three in both the third and fourth quarters before getting the win.
Presleigh Scott had 24 points, while Elise Jones scored 22 as Doyle led 27-21 at halftime after a 13-6 run in the first quarter.
Dominican cut the lead to 38-37 heading into the fourth quarter before Doyle closed with a 14-9 run.
