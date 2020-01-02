Presleigh Scott hit the go-ahead basket with 6.9 seconds left, lifting Doyle to an 87-85 win over Fairview on Thursday in the Sugar Bowl Classic at the Alario Center.
Scott's basket was part of a 33-point performance, and after a foul by Meghan Watson, Kourtlyn Lacey got a steal on an inbounds pass under the Fairview goal.
Fairview got a deflection, but Doyle got the ball back with .8 seconds left, sealing the win.
Doyle (16-0) led 24-18 after the first quarter before Fairview, which hit 16 3-pointers in the game, battled back to take a 39-38 lead at halftime.
Doyle opened the third quarter on a 12-2 run, helping the Lady Tigers grab a 64-62 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
Elise Jones scored 25 points, and Watson had 20 for Doyle, which plays Friday at 2 p.m. against St.Thomas Aquinas, a 60-50 winner over Captain Shreve.
