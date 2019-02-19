It took a little work to get there, but Doyle is headed to the Class 2A quarterfinals.
The top-seeded Lady Tigers battled early foul trouble and a boisterous crowd on their way to a 77-50 regional playoff road win over Avoyelles Public Charter on Monday.
“This is definitely where we want to be,” said Doyle coach Sam White, whose team will host No. 8 Rayville, a 58-47 winner Ferriday, on Thursday. “Like I said last time, it’s a survive and advance mentality, and it was a good crowd there. It was a good atmosphere. We had to overcome some adversity. I’m glad we finished the way we did, obviously, and we’re ready for round three.”
Doyle led 23-15 after one quarter with Presleigh Scott (10 points) and Elise Jones (eight points) leading the way.
“That first quarter it was loud,” White said. “They had their band. It was a huge crowd, and we kind of had to kind of settle down from that. I kind of like that it happened almost. You like to go in and kind of win under some adversity to prepare you for what else might come.”
The Lady Tigers stretched the lead to 39-26 at halftime despite Jones, Scott and Meghan Watson picking up three fouls each in the first half.
That’s where White credited her bench, specifically Claire Glascock and Madison Duhon, with helping spark a 25-point third quarter that put Doyle ahead 64-40 going into the fourth quarter.
“I had to back up and actually not press, which is not something that we usually do, but my bench came in and did a wonderful job,” White said. “Claire and Duhon, they both came in and really stepped up. It takes a team, and I say that all the time. We have a very well-rounded team. I’m proud of all of them.”
One of the other keys for the Lady Tigers came from being able to score despite getting away from their customary pressure game.
“While we always rely on the run game and us really being aggressive defensively, I knew that if we tried to do that, we were going to back ourselves into a corner, so we had to trust our half-court defense and we had to trust our half-court offense, and we did do a very good job of shooting the ball … which was big, really big, because we don’t always have to rely on that,” White said.
Glascock put up a steady 17 points, while Duhon scored four and Kourtlyn Lacy registered five of her nine points in the third quarter.
Scott, meanwhile, finished with 29 points, including eight in the third quarter.
“She can play,” White said of Scott. “She figures it out. She finds a way to score. She’s really good at that. She’s really good in transition, and she did a good job of taking it to the basket. She does find a way.”
Doyle was 12-for-18 from the line and connected on seven 3-pointers, while Avoyelles was 8-for-18 and didn’t connect on a 3-pointer.
Watson finished with three points, seven rebounds and four blocks.
