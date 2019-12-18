LIVINGSTON – Over the course of every season, sometimes teams find different ways to win games.
The Doyle girls did just that Tuesday night.
Doyle played without starter Meghan Watson (illness) for most of the game, while Presleigh Scott got into early foul trouble. On top of that, St. Helena, which had just six players in uniform, went to a half-court game, taking the Lady Tigers out of their element.
Still, Doyle pulled away for a 64-34 win at the Doyle Elementary gym.
“We didn’t want to have to adjust, however … sometimes you have to do what you have to do, and I thought the other girls that came in did a good job of recognizing that and playing good ball with us, which is great to see,” Doyle coach Sam White said. “We don’t want to come out sloppy, but we were able to finish … We were able to go ahead and pull away, and that was big.”
Claire Glascock hit a 3-pointer to give Doyle (10-0) a 6-2 lead, then Scott went to the bench with her second foul with 5:27 to play in the first quarter.
The Lady Tigers, however, stayed steady, going up 15-5 on Kourtlyn Lacey’s 3-pointer before heading into the second quarter ahead 17-7.
“They (St. Helena) did a good job of playing the way that they wanted to play, and our full-court wasn’t working so great for us,” White said. “I was glad we won it in the half court. I want to be a versatile team, so that was good.”
From there, Doyle stretched the lead, relying on its transition game while working the boards with Scott scoring six points during an 8-0 run that put the Lady Tigers ahead 25-7.
Scott finished with nine points, while Lacey and Glascock each had seven.
Doyle lead 34-16 at halftime with Scott scoring seven in the second quarter, while Elise Jones and Madison Duhon each scored four.
“We kind of struggled a little bit in first half,” said Jones, who led the Lady Tigers with 20 points. “We did not play very good, but I feel like we got it sort of together – not all the way – but sort of, in the second half, and we just pushed through it through a rough game like that.”
Duhon, who finished with 11 points and was one of eight Doyle players to score in the game, said the Lady Tigers maybe weren’t as focused as they should have been at the start of the game.
“We came out so sloppy,” Duhon said. “I think our problem is that we came out thinking that we were tired … and we just have that mindset of we’re tired, but we’re really not. I mean, we practice all the time, so I don’t think we should have been tired or acted like we were tired. I think it’s all just a mindset thing.”
Scott picked up her third and fourth fouls seven seconds apart early in the third quarter, but Jones picked up the scoring slack with seven points in quarter. Her putback gave Doyle a 44-18 lead and she hit a pair of free throws with 3.7 seconds left for a 48-21 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
“Obviously we couldn’t get our points off of transition like most of our points usually come from, so we just had to set up and move the ball, and when there was open shots, then we would just take them and open cuts,” Jones said of working against St. Helena. “That’s what we really had to look for this game.”
Duhon’s inside basket stretched the lead to 56-23, and Scott fouled out with 3:48 left in the game. Doyle, however, continued to score as Duhon’s free throws extended the lead to 62-32 with 1:48 to play.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.