The Doyle girls basketball team put together a solid fourth-quarter run to pull away for a 54-46 road win over Episcopal on Tuesday.
The Lady Tigers trailed 34-31 heading into the fourth quarter, but Elise Jones and Presleigh Scott combined to go 10-for-10 from the line and Kaelyn Cortorno scored all six of her points in the final period helping key a 23-12 run that put the game away.
Jones led Doyle with 21 points, including a 9-for-9 effort at the line, while Scot scored 11 and KK Savant chipped in nine, including a pair of 3-pointers.
Doyle went 17-for-21 at the line, while Episcopal was 16-for-20.
