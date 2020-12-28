Elise Jones scored five points and Presleigh Scott went 4-for-4 at the line in overtime, lifting Doyle to a 58-51 overtime win over Madison Prep in the Episcopal Tournament on Monday.
Doyle, which overcame a 29-27 halftime deficit, rallied to take a 47-42 lead heading into the fourth quarter before Madison Prep tied the game at 49-49 at the end of regulation.
Doyle hit 10 3-pointers as a team and went 10-for-13 at the free throw line.
Jones had 22 points with four 3-pointers, while Scott had 21 points. Kylee Savant added six points on two 3-pointers.
