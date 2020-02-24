LIVINGSTON – The Doyle girls basketball team has showed that they are just that – a team – at different points this season.
In their Class 2A regional playoff game against St. Helena Central, the Lady Tigers did it again.
Four players scored in double figures as No. 1 seed Doyle got off to a fast start and cruised to a 77-43 win over the No. 16-seeded Lady Hawks at the Doyle Elementary gym on Monday.
“I think that’s what really just shocks other teams is that usually you focus on stopping one person, but with us, if you stop one person, the other person’s going to do it,” said Doyle’s Presleigh Scott, who finished with 17 points. “I think that’s really what we really have learned this year that we didn’t really do much last year, and I think it’s helped us tremendously …”
The Lady Tigers face No. 8 Franklin, a 79-67 winner over No. 24 Welsh, in the quarterfinals.
“This is survive and advance mode,” Doyle coach Sam White said. “We want to look good doing it, but at the end of the day, we are solely focused on going to win that one game at a time. As long as we do that, keep working on ourselves and power through.”
Meghan Watson’s putback keyed a 12-0 run to start the game in which she and Claire Glascock (two 3-pointers) scored all the points. Glascock finished with 15 points, including four 3-pointers.
St. Helena’s Sa’Rya Travis, who finished with 18 points, including four 3-pointers, nailed a trey to stop the run, but Doyle didn’t let up as Kourtlyn Lacey’s steal and assist led to a bucket by Elise Jones, stretching the lead to 21-5.
“That’s really big for us just knowing that we can get a head start on scoring more points on the other team,” said Jones, who led the Lady Tigers with 18 points. “(It) really gets our confidence up and the other team’s confidence down.”
Watson had a pair of free throws, giving Doyle a 23-7 lead at the end of the first quarter.
St. Helena got as close as 29-12 on Khia Williams’ inside basket, but Doyle responded with a 6-1 burst that was capped by Jones’ inside basket, pushing the lead to 35-13.
Doyle scored the final six points of the second quarter on a 3-pointer from Glascock and a three-point play from Jones, giving the Lady Tigers a 42-17 lead at halftime.
The Lady Tigers played the final 1:23 of the first half without Watson and Lacey, who each had three fouls. Watson picked up her fourth foul with 7:18 to go in the third quarter and headed to the bench.
“It was very physical, but that’s any team at this point in the playoffs,” Watson said. “They’re going to be physical and they’re going to be strong.”
“I just know that my teammates are going to pick it up and the momentum’s not going to slow down,” Watson said of her mindset in leaving the game. “I count on them, and I know that they’re going to do good, even if I’m not out there.”
The teams went basket-for-basket for a stretch before with St. Helena getting within 44-22 before Scott scored eight straight points for Doyle, including six that came off steals on in-bounds passes under the basket.
“That’s definitely one thing I really try is that whenever I’m down there, try to look and see where their eyes are to do it,” Scott said of the steals. “And then of course, other teammates really read the passes very well and they steal it and then they give a person an opportunity to make a layup or them an opportunity to make a layup.”
A layup by Jones extended the lead to 59-24 before the Lady Tigers went into the fourth quarter ahead 61-27.
Watson came back into the game in the fourth quarter and scored six points during an 8-4 burst that stretched the lead to 69-31 before White gradually worked in her bench players to close out the game.
“I felt better after that, because it kind of just boosted everyone’s confidence,” Watson said of her scoring in the fourth quarter. “If anybody does anything good, the whole team’s confidence just starts doing better. I think my team is great. We count on each other so much. If one of us isn’t in there, then everybody’s going to pick up. Having a team that can score that much, it’s really like a relief sometimes because you know if you’re not doing your best, then the other person’s going to be right there helping you out. It took everyone.”
