The Doyle girls basketball team used a solid run in the third quarter to rally for a 62-55 road win over Northlake Christian in District 10-2A play on Friday.
The Lady Tigers trailed 32-31 at halftime but used a 17-11 run to lead 48-43 going into the fourth quarter.
Doyle (23-3, 6-0) closed with a 14-12 run.
The Lady Tigers trailed 17-13 after a quarter but got rolling in the second as Elise Jones scored seven of her 13 points in the period and Kourtlyn Lacey scored all five of her points during the run.
Presleigh Scott led Doyle with 15 points, Claire Glascock added 12 points on four 3-pointers, while Madison Duhon scored nine, and Meghan Watson had eight points, all in the second half.
