Doyle held Pope John Paul II to single digits in every quarter as 10 players scored in a 66-18 win in District 10-2A play Tuesday at home.
The Lady Tigers led 34-6 at halftime to cruise to the win.
Presleigh Scott led Doyle with 19 points, while Elise Jones had 11 and Kassidy Rivero and Kaelyn Contorno each scored eight.
