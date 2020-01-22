Doyle got rolling early to cruise to a 63-21 road win over Springfield in District 10-2A girls basketball action Tuesday.
The Lady Tigers used a 26-2 run in the first quarter behind 10 points each from Meghan Watson and Presleigh Scott and led 42-13 at halftime.
Doyle (20-3, 3-0) extended the advantage to 58-19 heading into the fourth quarter.
Scott finished with 19 points, while Watson added 18. Kourtlyn Lacey scored 10, including a pair of 3-pointers, with seven points coming in the second quarter, and KK Savant scored seven with two 3-pointers.
Johneisha Joseph led Springfield (14-8, 1-2) with seven points, including five in the second quarter. Destiny Reed, Maddie Ridgedell and Jamiracle Joseph each scored four points.
