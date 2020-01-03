WESTWEGO -- The Doyle Lady Tigers were down but not out Friday afternoon at the Sugar Bowl Prep Classic.
But in the first meeting of the season between the District 10-2A rivals, Doyle had to overcome a large deficit and STA's Jaylyn James, who hit a pair of free throws with 1.7 seconds left, sealing a 76-72 win for the Lady Falcons at the Alario Center on Friday.
James finished with 41 points, 16 rebounds, seven steals and four blocks.
“(James) may have been the best high school girls player I’ve seen all year,” Doyle coach Sam White said after the Lady Tigers (16-1) suffered their first loss of the season. “She’s very talented and hard to guard. I think Claire (Glascock) had a very good game for us, and that was great to see, but (James) was just phenomenal today.”
Doyle battled back from a 15-point deficit with five minutes remaining to trail by two points with 2.8 seconds remaining after Glascock’s late free throw.
The Lady Tigers nearly stole the ensuing in-bounds pass, but James came up with it, went to the line and did what she’d done all afternoon: come up big.
Jade Brumfield added 24 points for the Lady Falcons.
Doyle got a huge afternoon from Glascock, who finished with 25 points, including five 3-pointers that helped keep Doyle in the game until the end.
A string of turnovers and missed rebounds in the third quarter, however, put the Lady Tigers too far behind to pull off the comeback.
“I think we tried to half-court this game a little bit too much,” White said. “We extended it to a full court game in the second half a little more, and that helped us. I’m proud that they were able to come back like that. I think it showed some resiliency and that was a good sign.”
Meghan Watson scored 13 points for Doyle, while Presleigh Scott and Elise Jones added 10 points each.
The game started as a back-and-forth affair with Scott making a layup at the end of the first quarter as the Lady Tigers trailed 20-19.
The Lady Falcons went up by eight in the second quarter but a 3-pointer by Glascock pulled them within five, and after a turnover by STA, Watson’s shot with 17 seconds remaining pulled Doyle within three.
James, however, made a layup with 1.7 seconds remaining and was fouled. She completed the three-point play to make the score 38-32 at halftime.
The Falcons were able to build on their lead in the third quarter as Brumfield scored four points just before the end of the quarter to make it 57-45 heading into the final quarter.
A 3-pointer by Glascock started a 12-2 run for Doyle, but a few shots by James, made free throws and a late save helped the Lady Falcons notch the win.
Doyle and STA meet again on Jan. 17 at Doyle and Feb. 4 at St. Thomas Aquinas.
