LAKE CHARLES – Because of a television timeout, there was additional time before the start of the fourth quarter in Saturday’s Class 2A state championship game where Doyle High trailed Red River by one point.
The five starters for the Lady Tigers gathered just off the sideline and away from the team’s bench, trying to urge each other on for a final run in what would be the last quarter of the season.
The impromptu pep talk began with guard Presleigh Scott and appropriately ended with junior Elise Jones, who had quite a say in her top-ranked team’s 73-66 victory, resulting in the school’s first state championship since 1979.
“She had a great game, she really did,” Doyle coach Samantha White said of Jones, a Southeastern Louisiana softball commitment.
Considering the moment, what was at stake and the stage, Jones delivered the performance for the ages with a team-high 26 points and 11 rebounds in 32 minutes. She also led the Lady Tigers with three steals and shared in co-high honors with three assists.
Jones was selected the game’s Most Outstanding Player.
“It’s honestly just a blessing to hear my number and name,” Jones said. “After the buzzer went off, it was just like a dream, like it wasn’t real. I’m so blessed to have that achievement and represent Doyle High School.”
It was quite a departure for Jones, regarded as the team’s top defender, who stepped away from her defensive stopper persona and took over the team’s top scoring role.
For Jones, it’s never been a matter of not being able to score, but she’s happily been in the background trying to stop the opposition’s best offensive player and could contribute points when it necessary.
“She can play,” White said.
Doyle’s game plan threatened to unravel less than two minutes after tipoff when Scott went to the bench with her second foul, where she remained until the 4:10 mark of the second quarter.
“Usually I never score this many points,” Jones said. “I just had to step up for my teammates in this game and I knew if I hadn’t, this game wouldn’t have been what it was. I couldn’t let everyone down, the fans and students that came. That would have been a disaster.”
Added White: “Presleigh’s a big scorer for us and when she was in some foul trouble, she had to be on the bench. She (Jones) knew somebody had to go and pick those points up. She did a great job of that. She always defends the other team’s best player. That’s her main role on our team but she’s so capable of doing whatever she sets her mind to. She’s a great person, great girl, great athlete.”
Jones scored her team’s first nine points, while another reserve – Madison Duhon – added a 3-pointer – to draw Doyle within 13-12 after the first quarter.
Jones continued her torrid pace, reaching 15 points in her team’s 23-18 lead at the five-minute mark of the second quarter which helped result in a 35-31 halftime lead.
“It’s the last game of the season,” Jones said. “You’ve got to lay it all on the court. You’ve got to give it your all and I knew if I didn’t do that, I would regret it for the rest of my life. It’s the state championship game, I had to come out 200% of what I had in me.”
Scott made her presence known during the four-minute stretch of the second quarter in which she scored eight of her 10 points, helping fuel a 15-5 run for a 33-23 advantage late with 2:05 showing.
Scott opened the third quarter with a basket – which were her final points of the game – but was gone 21 seconds later with her fourth foul.
The scoring contributions varied in Scott’s absence with Kourtlyn Lacey scoring five points, but Doyle was outscored 19-14 and trailed 50-49 after three quarters.
“I knew it was going to be 32 minutes of fighting for our lives on that court and that’s what we did,” Jones said.
Doyle played a total of 13 minutes with Scott, who fouled out with 5:55 remaining and the Lady Tigers clinging to a 58-54 lead.
Jones triggered a 16-4 surge, scoring on a driving layup and capped the run with a pair of free throws to make it 69-58 with 2:03 left. Claire Glascock also scored eight of her 12 points in the final quarter.
Red River close with a flurry, getting as close as 70-66 with 37.6 left when Doyle got free throws from Jones, Duhon and Watson to clinch the state title.
Jones, who averages 13 points, finished with a season high total in part because of her ability to get to the free-throw line, where she made twice as many free throws (16 of 18) as Red River’s team.
Once the final buzzer sounded teammates embraced, while some were overcome by the moment.
Doyle’s team stood eagerly in front of its bench awaiting the trip to midcourt to receive their state championship trophy. Just before, though, they mobbed an emotional Jones after she was named the game’s top player.
“I was in a daze when they called my name,” said Jones, who drove in the winning run in Doyle’s state softball championship in 2018. “I started balling my eyes out because it was such an amazing moment to experience. That’s a once in a lifetime thing.”
The reward for quite possibly, a once in a lifetime feat.
