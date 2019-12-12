HOLDEN – Springfield girls basketball coach Billy Dreher knew his team would have to get off to a fast start in order to stay competitive against Doyle.
It worked briefly before top-seeded Doyle’s pressure took over, helping key a 70-36 win over the Lady Bulldogs on Thursday in the Livingston Parish Tournament at Holden.
“We knew we were a huge underdog coming in, and just to be able to be in the game we had to play real well, and it doesn’t help when you get yourself in a hole early,” Dreher said after his team trailed by 17 points at the end of the first quarter.
Doyle coach Sam White said pressure has been a point of emphasis for her team in practice this week.
“We’ve talked all week about pressure, and not just defensively, which is obviously a huge deal for us, because that plays into our offense, but even offensively, being able to create pressure that way – to constantly be in transition, constantly be pushing it back down whoever we’re playing’s throat, to constantly be able to make sure that they have to worry about us coming back,” White said. “That’s big for us, really, really big for us. As much as defense is big for us, I think that’s just as big. We’ve talked about that in practice … Pressure’s been a big deal. Passing lanes have been a big deal. Not letting them reverse the ball has been a big deal, so we really tried to fine-tune those things.”
Doyle (7-0) advances to face Holden at 6 p.m. Friday in a rematch of a game the Lady Tigers won last week.
“I’m excited about that,” White said of the game. “I really, really am, and I’m sure she (Holden coach Pam Forbes) is too. I know it’s going to be a good game. She knows it’s going to be a good game. It’s going to be two hard-nosed teams really getting after it, and whoever shows up and wants it the most is who’s going to win.”
Springfield’s Johneisha Joseph scored the game’s first basket and hit a pair of free throws, as the Lady Bulldogs trailed 8-4. Joseph scored all six of her points in the first quarter.
Doyle got rolling from there, primarily taking advantage of Lady Bulldog turnovers to key a 13-0 run, which ended on Scott’s free throw for her 1,000th career point, making the score 21-4.
“It’s obviously a huge honor, especially seeing Elise Jones (hit 1,000 career points last week),” said Scott, who finished with 23 points, all in the first half. “It really motivated me because I look up to her very much, and I was just very excited to be able to do the same thing she accomplished, and then also I was just very nervous because I wanted to make sure I lived up to the expectation.”
Jones finished with 10 points for Doyle.
Blair Simon’s putback cut the lead to 25-6 and Doyle led 27-10 at the end of the first quarter.
Doyle stuck with the same formula in the second quarter, cutting off passing lanes for the Lady Bulldogs to create turnovers and picking up rebounds while limiting Springfield to one shot for the majority of the first three quarters.
“I’m not even worried as much about the shots as just you’ve got to be able to get past half court,” Dreher said. “Those live ball turnovers will kill you when you throw it to them and they get an easy basket without even setting up your defense …”
White said limiting Springfield’s shots on goal was another point of emphasis for the Lady Tigers in the game.
“We talked about that, actually, in the locker room before we went out, and then at halftime again,” White said. “If you have to give them any shots, give them one shot, and then you rebound the ball, and then you push it back down. It’s a no-brainer.”
Scott’s putback pushed the lead to 41-10 before Destiny Reed’s three-point play.
“It was pretty tough because they were aggressive, very aggressive,” Reed said after leading the Lady Bulldogs with eight points. “A lot of pressure, and it was hard to put shots up.”
Madison Duhon’s 3-pointer keyed a 7-0 burst, and Claire Glascock’s trey just before the halftime buzzer put Doyle ahead 51-15 at halftime.
The Lady Tigers continued the pressure at the beginning of the third quarter as Meghan Watson, who finished with 17 points, scored seven and Glascock had six during a 15-2 run which extended the lead to 63-15.
Springfield cut the lead to 67-22 heading into the fourth quarter.
Both coaches went to their benches in the fourth quarter, allowing their younger players to get some playing time, and Springfield went on a 14-3 run to close the game.
“It’s good,” White said of playing those younger players. “JV is hard to schedule now. I don’t find that a lot of people want to play it, which is bad, because I would love to. They need experience, and I’m glad to give it to them whenever we get the opportunity to do so.”
Serenity Carr had five points in the fourth quarter for the Lady Bulldogs, while Jazzie Haskins scored four.
Maddie Ridgedell and Jamiracle Joseph also had four points in the game for Springfield.
“It will be hopefully a good learning experience for us,” Dreher said. “We’ve got to face them (Doyle) twice more, and there’s numerous other teams on our schedule that are just as powerful as them and aggressive, and you’ve got to be able to break pressure to be able to compete around this area. It just showed we’ve got a lot of work to do still.”
Scott said getting the pressure going against Springfield could help the Lady Tigers in Friday’s game with Holden.
“That’s something we also slacked playing against Holden (last week) was pressure on defense and then also getting past their press, so I think we’re definitely ready and (we’ve) prepared in practice worked hard to come out there and play a good game,” Scott said.
