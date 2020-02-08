LIVINGSTON – The playoffs haven’t started yet, but that doesn’t mean there isn’t room to work on a few things before the postseason gets here.
That was precisely the opportunity that presented itself for both teams in Friday’s Doyle-Springfield girls basketball game.
Doyle, which came into the game as the No. 1 team in the Class 2A power rankings, got off to a fast start and cruised to 72-30 win over the Lady Bulldogs in District 10-2A action at the Doyle Elementary Gym.
“We were able to work on some things that we want to make sure that we do well,” Doyle coach Sam White said after her team moved to 25-3 and 8-0. “We’re not a 2-3 team by any means, but we do run that out of an in-bounds sometimes, so we wanted to make sure we got a chance to work on that. And then offensively, maybe slowing it down, and if we have in the half-court at some point … then you’re prepared for that because you’ve practiced that in a game, and I think game-time practice is super important when you get the opportunity to do so.”
Springfield coach Billy Dreher was realistic in reviewing his team’s effort.
“We know coming into a lot of these games, these teams are not just the best in 2A, but the best in the whole state in any class, and we’re not playing the scoreboard as much as can you do certain things?,” Dreher said after the Lady Bulldogs dropped to 17-12 and 2-6. “Can you get some stops? Can you score or do certain things to keep you in a game a little bit? There were some signs at times, but defensively I was just the most disappointed when we worked on man and zone. We got to work on some different things, because a lot of teams we’re pressing more or playing different style. That’s not probably going to work either against this type of team for us, so we’re trying to work on some different things.”
The Lady Tigers worked the defensive boards early as Claire Glascock hit two 3-pointers and Presleigh Scott added another during a 21-2 run to open the game.
“It’s a district game, so we want to come out and make sure that we are doing what it is we’re supposed to do and taking care of business the way that we’re supposed to take care of business,” White said. “Right now, every game is so super important, so we want to make sure that we give each game the focus that it deserves.”
Springfield’s Tessa Jones hit a layup to end the run, and Doyle led 21-4 at the end of the first quarter.
“Especially in the first quarter, we missed five or six free throws and they make their shots,” Dreher said. We missed a layup or two that you’ve got to make. It’s not going to be a huge difference, but we could have maybe had 10 points instead of two or whatever we had. That’s a big difference when you start looking at trying to stay in a game like this.”
Six Doyle players scored during a run which stretched the lead to 46-8 on Madison Duhon’s inside bucket.
The Lady Tigers, who hit 11 3-pointers as a team, connected on four during the stretch, with two from Elise Jones and one each from Glascock and Duhon. Meghan Watson scored seven during the run.
“The shooting and the turnovers and some of that, I expect that,” Dreher said. “I know that’s going to happen, and they’re obviously a great team, but we can’t give anybody 11 threes like that, and some of them were uncontested. You’ve got to contest every shot, and I just felt like at times we didn’t know who we were guarding, and we weren’t getting to shooters quick enough.”
Jones had 16 points with three 3-pointers, Watson finished with 13 while going 9-for-13 from the line and Scott had 10 with two 3-pointers, leading nine players who scored for Doyle.
Springfield closed the half on a free throw by Lizzie Kreutzer, a putback and a pair of free throws by Destiny Reed, making the score 46-13 at halftime.
Reed and Jamiracle Joseph each had nine points for Springfield, while Jones had five and Ridgedell four.
Glasock hit a pair of treys around one from Springfield’s Maddie Ridgedell, giving the Lady Tigers a 57-22 lead in the third quarter before Springfield cut the lead to 62-25 going into the fourth quarter.
Doyle slowed the pace and began working its half-court offense but continued to score with Glascock hitting the last of her six 3-pointers to put Doyle ahead 68-27 before White, who subbed in bench players with starters throughout the second half, rested her core players the rest of the game.
“We kind of just let the game come to us,” said Glascock, who got all 18 of her points on 3-pointers. “They were leaving open on the outside. I think Elise (Jones) had a couple, and I was making mine. We just take what the game gives us. We don’t try to force anything.”
Springfield closes out the regular season hosting Northlake Christian on Tuesday and St. Thomas Aquinas on Friday.
“We’re huge underdogs in these next few games, and we’re just trying to stay positive, learn, have good practices and continue to work in the games to play for that first round and that (home) playoff game,” Dreher said. “That’s our biggest thing right now.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.