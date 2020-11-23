Presleigh Scott scored 32 points, and Elise Jones added 23 as Doyle picked up a 78-54 win over Hathaway, while Scott came up with the game-sealing steal in a 63-62 win over Tylertown, Miss., in the Doyle Tournament on Monday at the Doyle Elementary Gym.
Doyle faces Ursuline at 6:15 p.m. Tuesday.
DOYLE 78, HATHAWAY 54
Scott scored 20 points in the third quarter as the Lady Tigers built on a 38-27 halftime lead.
Doyle went 24-for-32 at the line, with Scott going 10-for-12 and Jones 10-for-14.
Jones scored eight in the first quarter and seven in the second.
DOYLE 63, TYLERTOWN, MISS. 62
Doyle outscored Tylertown 18-17 in the fourth quarter, snapping a 45-45 tie heading into the fourth quarter.
Doyle, which went 13-for-18 at the line, led 13-10 after the first quarter and 27-24 at halftime.
Scott led Doyle with 26 points, Jones had 17 and KK Savant chipped in 10
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.