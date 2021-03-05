HAMMOND -- Doyle’s drive to win a second straight championship came up short, but that doesn’t mean the Lady Tigers didn’t put up a fight.
Doyle, which trailed by 21 in the third quarter, got a basket from Presleigh Scott at the final buzzer, wrapping up a 62-61 win for Lake Arthur in the Class 2A title game at Southeastern’s University Center on Friday.
“What a basketball game,” Doyle coach Sam White said after her team finished the season 27-5. “What a crazy, intense, hard fought basketball game. Lake Arthur shot it really, really well, better than even expected. I’m super proud of my girls for not getting discouraged when we got 19-ish points down, coming back making it a one-point basketball game at the end. They fought. They fought hard.
“We prepared one way going into this and ended up going back to the Lady Tigers that you really know at the end, and I wish I would have made that switch sooner,” White continued. “That’s my bad, but I’m proud of the fight, and I’m proud of these two right here (Scott and Elise Jones).”
“We told them at halftime that Doyle was not going to go away,” Lake Arthur coach Vickie Sketoe said. “They’re battle tested, and we knew they were going to keep fighting and that we were going to have to play. We pulled it off, and I can’t be happier for my kids.”
Lake Arthur led 54-40 going into the fourth quarter but chipped away, cutting the lead to 56-54 on Kylee Savant’s trey. But on the next trip down the floor, Lake Arthur’s Katherine Leonards was fouled on a made 3-pointer. She missed the ensuing free throw, but Deonna Brister’s layup after a missed shot by the Lady Tigers stretched the lead to seven points.
Brister finished with 18 points and seven blocks, Hornsby had 13 points, and Leonards finished with 22 points while going 6-for-10 from 3-point range and was selected the game’s Outstanding Player.
Lake Arthur went 10-for-22 from 3-point range, while Doyle was 3-for-15.
“The key was to stop Brister and try to limit her,” White said. “We did an OK job on that, but you spend so much focus on that that they get the open looks, and if they get an open look, you can almost bet that it’s going in, or it felt like that tonight.
“We shoot the three a little, but not a lot, so its threes to twos, and mathematically that doesn’t add up in your favor,” White continued. “I wish it would, but it doesn’t.”
Doyle got within 61-57 on Presleigh Scott’s three-point play, and after a steal by Kourtlyn Lacey, missed six straight shots.
“I think we were more driven out there whenever we came out (in the second half),” Scott said after finishing with 26 points and 20 rebounds. “Coach Sam always says winners find a way to win. I believe tonight we didn’t really do that, and Lake Arthur did. I’ll give credit where it’s due. I think that’s really just what it was. I think we could have worked better as a team, but other than that, we did a lot of good. They were just on tonight.”
After a steal by Brooke Daboval, Doyle went into fouling mode to get Lake Arthur to the line, where Daboval hit one free throw.
Kylee Savant’s inside basket got Doyle within 62-59 when the Lady Tigers called timeout to set up a final play, which led to Scott’s basket.
“Just us trying to have to work our way back just to get even like a five point, three point ball game, I think it was a struggle for us, because when we get down, that kind of gets us down too, but we have to keep our energy up, and I think we did a good job of keeping our energy and our drive up,” Jones said after finishing with eight points and 11 rebounds.
“I knew they had a couple of seconds left on the clock and I knew that we were up by three, so if she made the layup no matter what, we were going to be up by one, so I knew not to foul and just not take the ball out and run the clock,” Brister said. “I thought they were going to kick it out and shoot it, but they didn’t.”
Lake Arthur led 38-25 at halftime and came out firing in the second half, with Leonards hitting two treys, Daboval one and Kali Hornsby another to extend the lead to 52-31 with 2:46 to play in the quarter.
KK Savant, who scored 11 points, had a layup and a 3-pointer to bookend a 9-2 run to close out the quarter for Doyle.
Lake Arthur worked the boards and took advantage of Doyle turnovers to build a 12-4 lead on a Leonards 3-pointer in the first quarter.
Scott’s jumper capped a 7-0 burst which cut the lead to 12-11, but Lake Arthur used six Doyle turnovers to fuel a 12-0 run to end the quarter, putting Lake Arthur ahead 24-11.
“Our little shots around the basket, no they didn’t fall at the beginning of the first half, which kind of hurt us, I felt like,” Jones said. “I know for me, I didn’t finish very well at the rim, and I think that hurt us too, but I think we still just did a really good job of trying to do what we can and rebound. I thought we rebounded really well tonight.”
Doyle outrebounded Lake Arthur 49-28 in the game.
A Leonards free throw pushed the lead to 28-11 before Scott scored six points during a run that cut the lead to 31-21.
Another trey by Leonards stretched the lead to 38-23 before Jones’ layup made the score 38-25 at halftime.
“Lake Arthur dribble drives really, really well,” White said. “They dig you down and then they kick it to the three, and it’s hard to defend, so we were going to try to guard at the three and stop the penetration and get a hand in the face. That was not enough. So we went back to full court, get after it, man-to-man defense, which seemed to work better for us.”
