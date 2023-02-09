LIVINGSTON – Doyle’s Kylie Lutz made one of her dreams come true Wednesday.
Lutz, a senior on the Lady Tigers’ basketball team, signed to play at Mississippi University for Women during a ceremony at the Doyle Elementary Gym.
“I never thought I’d do it, but it’s always something I wanted to do,” Lutz said of playing college basketball. “I’m glad I can do it. I’m excited. I’m pumped. I’m ready.”
Mississippi University for Women, an NCAA Division III school, learned of Lutz through her AAU team, the Livingston Ladies, and her Next College Student Athlete profile.
Doyle coach Sam White gave Lutz credit for putting herself in a position to be able to play at the next level.
“She’s definitely put in a lot of work,” White said. “She’s one that is always in the gym. She played summer ball. She made sure she spent time doing this to get herself to a point to where she could play past high school one day. That’s all on her.”
After taking a visit to the Columbus, Miss., campus over the Christmas break, Lutz said she was sold on the school.
“Their campus, it was beautiful,” she said. “It was very home-like. It was comfortable.”
Lutz also found a comfort zone after visiting with Owls coach Drew Johnson.
“The way he described everything and how he runs the stuff, it reminded me of stuff I’m used to here at Doyle and at Livingston Ladies,” Lutz said.
“He told me how he can help me succeed there, and he’s told me what I can benefit their team with and help them get better,” Lutz continued.
Lutz, who scored 12 points on four 3-pointers coming off the bench in a loss to St. Amant early in the season, said a particular aspect of her game caught the eye of the Owls’ coaches.
“They like my shooting,” Lutz said. “It’s something I’ve always done.”
White said the plus for Lutz is there’s room to grow her game, noting she became a starter for the first time earlier this season.
“That is definitely her strength – shooting the basketball,” White said. “She’s really athletic too. I’m hoping they can tap into some of that too because she’s long and she’s pretty quick. I think defensively too playing on a different level might be really good for her. She’ll get to see some things she hasn’t got to see and do some things she maybe hasn’t gotten to do.”
“I always hope that anybody who goes and plays, just in general, that there’s always something more that other people and themselves can get out of them,” White continued. “We don’t want your ceiling to only be as high as we can make it. We want it to be as high as it can possibly be, so yeah, I think there’s some definite untapped talent there that she might not even be aware of. She’s got the build, and she’s definitely got the work ethic, so that’s just half the battle. Work ethic is always the top indicator of (having success), but any time that you can shoot the ball and you have some athletic ability, well, there you go. That’s really what they’re (coaches) are looking for. We’re real proud of her. We’re proud of all of them that get to go on and do something extra. I know she’s excited, and we’re excited for her.”
The MUW campus is roughly four-and-a-half hours away, but Lutz said she’s not overly worried about the distance from home.
“I needed a change,” she said. “I’m ready for a change. It’s time for me to go out in the real world.”
Lutz said she knows she can’t be satisfied after signing.
“You have to put in the work to be seen,” Lutz said. “The work’s not over, but still, it is slowly paying off.”
