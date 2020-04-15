After talking with the coaching staff at Southeastern Louisiana on Tuesday evening, it didn’t take Presleigh Scott very long to make a follow-up call and commit to the Lady Lions.
As a matter of fact, it may have happened in record time.
“They were like ‘I think this is the fastest anybody’s ever committed’,” Scott said with a laugh. “I’m just glad I got the opportunity, really. I’m blessed and I’m honored to have them want me.”
For Scott, who was the Outstanding Player on the Louisiana Sports Writers Class 2A All-State team after helping Doyle win the state title, the decision to choose Southeastern wasn’t complicated.
“It was kind of a no-brainer,” she said.
“I’m very excited,” Scott continued. “To be truthful, my heart has just always been for Southeastern. I really don’t see any other reason why I’d go anywhere else but Southeastern. It’s got everything I want distance-wise and basketball-wise.”
Doyle coach Sam White summed up Scott’s decision this way:
“I’m glad that it’s such an easy decision for her,” White said. “That means she’s making the right one.”
“Super thrilled for her,” White continued. “I know I’ve said this before, but she’s a super-hard worker, and she deserves all the good things that can come her way. She’s a great basketball player, but she’s a great person as well.”
Southeastern went 12-17 last season and advanced to the Southland Conference Tournament for the first time since 2011-12 season, something that also caught Scott’s attention. She’s also looking forward to play for SLU coach Ayla Guzzardo.
‘It seems like such a fun environment and they have such a team effort,” Scott said. “I just like the way they coach and the way they play. I think (Guzzardo) is a really good coach, and I know she’s going to just push me to do better.”
“Of course I want to be part of a successful team, but that only comes with hard work and determination, and that’s what I’m going to bring whenever I go there,” Scott continued. “They really just said that they like the way I play and the passion I give off whenever play and how I work hard for it.”
White said Scott, who averaged 19.7 points, 9.5 rebound and 3.3 steals a game, will thrive in whatever role she takes on for the Lady Lions.
“She’s a very versatile player, so whatever it is they need her to do, I have no doubt that she’ll go do it,” White said. “She’s that kind of player. She’s that coachable of a kid. Whatever they need from her, she’ll make sure that she works hard and she attains that, and she’ll be whatever it is they need her to be. I know that she can do that. She’s done that for us. Anything we’ve ever asked of her, she’s done that plus more, so I have no doubt on that.”
With her commitment behind her, Scott is turning her attention to her senior season at Doyle.
“I guess you could say my theory is why wait whenever you kind of know? Why keep them waiting whenever you know that’s the place that you want to go? I really don’t have any other desire to go anywhere else besides there,” Scott said in regard to committing before her senior season.
“Now I don’t have to worry about where I’m going to college,” Scott said. “I can just play my game and try to go back to state next year – finish off on a good run.”
