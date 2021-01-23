LIVINGSTON – Presleigh Scott has had quite an eventful past couple of days.
On Thursday, she was named Doyle’s homecoming queen. She followed that up by scoring her 2,000th point in the Lady Tigers’ 72-40 District 10¬-2A win over French Settlement at Doyle on Friday.
“It’s been a fantastic, blessed week,” said Scott, who had 35 points in the win. “I’ve been very blessed to receive many of these accolades, and I wouldn’t be able to do it without my team for sure.”
Scott, who had 21 points in the first half, needed 14 to hit the mark, and got it on the final basket of the third quarter on a jumper from the top of the key, giving Doyle a 61-24 lead going into the fourth quarter.
Getting to the milestone was the story of the third quarter, with Scott pulling down a rebound, leading to her layup to get her on her way. Elise Jones pulled down a rebound and dished to Scott, putting the Lady Tigers up 47-14.
“My team definitely helped me,” Scott said. “They were like, ‘Give it to Presleigh.’ I was like, ‘No, play as a team. Play as a team. Do not force it.’ You could tell they were definitely very helpful in the process of getting to the 2,000 points.”
Scott didn’t score again until a jumper made the score 55-19, followed by a 3-pointer from French Settlement’s Laura Cox, who finished with 12 points on four treys.
Scott hit a pair of baskets then missed two before French Settlement’s Gracelyn Sibley had a putback.
The crowd grew louder each time Scott hit a basket, which she said brought a bit of pressure.
“There was like 10 seconds left (in the quarter), so I was a little nervous,” she said.
Scott got the milestone basket with 3.7 seconds left, but she didn’t take all the credit.
“Having a team, you can’t make any of these points unless they assist it to you or they give you open shots,” Scott said. “It’s definitely a teamwork effort, and then also just working hard is a huge part.”
“I’m excited I got to go to this point because some people don’t get this far, so I’m very blessed to have received it,” Scott continued.
Doyle coach Sam White said Scott’s milestone is a product of the work she’s put in to become a better player.
“She’s a super hard worker,” White said. “There were many times when I came up here over the summer where she was here working herself or she had someone here working with her, or she would call and come get the key (to the gym). Dedication and hard work proves itself. You don’t have to say a word. Actions speak louder than that, and I think that was proven tonight.”
Scott’s moment came after the Lady Tigers (18-4, 4-0) and the No. 1 team in the Class 2A power rankings by geauxpreps.com, built a commanding 30-0 lead heading into the second quarter primarily as Doyle turned French Settlement turnovers into transition baskets, with Scott scoring 17 in the quarter.
Jones had 13 of her 15 points in the first half.
“We came out really, really well,” White said. “We kind of came out on fire. We try to tell them every game to start the game assertive. You take control of the game. That is our whole focus every time we step out on the court, and they did a very good job of that tonight of going out there and setting the tone, setting the tempo and then following through with it.”
The rough start was another lesson learned for French Settlement’s young team, which dropped to 9-9 and 1-3.
“You can’t start a game off the way we did,” FSHS coach Daniel Martin said. “A lot of mistakes, a lot of turnovers, couldn’t buy a basket. We let them get to the paint any time they wanted to, and you can’t start a game off like that.
“We’ve got to do a better job of ball movement, and we’ve got to do a better job getting to the boards,” Martin continued. “They wanted lose balls and rebounds more than we did. They’re bigger. They’re more physical. They’re stronger than we are, but we’ve got to adjust. We’ve got to block out and go get the loose balls. We’ve got to be scrappy.”
Cox’s 3-pointer gave FSHS its first points of the game with 6:46 to play in the first half, keying a run which cut the lead to 35-10.
Scott scored four points during a 6¬-0 burst before FSHS’ Hayzlyn Granade and Sibley scored the final two baskets of the first half, cutting the lead to 41-14.
Granade scored eight of her 11 points in the second quarter.
Both teams played all of their players in the game, with primarily bench players getting work during a fourth quarter in which the teams combined for six 3-pointers.
Cox hit two and Stella Allison and Granade one each for FSHS, while Maddie White and Kylee Savant connected for Doyle. Granade’s accounted for the game’s final basket.
“That’s always good when you’re able to get everybody playing time,” White said. “It’s good to watch and it’s good for them to get floor experience for next year. Even for later this season, you never know what’s going to happen, and it’s good to have people with some experience to put out on the floor.”
Martin, meanwhile, is hoping his team’s effort, especially in the fourth quarter, is something the group can carry forward.
“We just want to build anything we can,” Martin said. “We want to make sure everything we do, we do to get better right now. We know we’re young, but we’ve also got to come out and play for our senior (Cox), too. Like I told them after the game, you don’t get better just because you get older. We’ve got to put the work in, so we’ve got to find things that we didn’t do well and improve on those. We’ve got to find things that we did do well and celebrate those positives.”
