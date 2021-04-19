If there’s anything Presleigh Scott has learned during her time playing basketball, it’s that nothing comes easy. That’s why she’s constantly working to improve her game.
It paid off as Scott helped Doyle to its second straight Class 2A championship game this season. It also helped Scott capture her second straight All-Livingston Parish Most Valuable Player selection.
“Obviously, I was very excited about that because it’s always something you work for, and I was just very excited to have received it another time,” said Scott, who was also selected the parish’s Offensive Playmaker by parish coaches.
Scott averaged 25 points, eight rebounds and four assists per game as a senior while being selected the District 10-2A MVP and was also a first-team Class 2A All-State selection by the Louisiana Sports Writers Association, honors that aren’t a surprise for Doyle coach Sam White.
“She’s a workhorse,” White, who was selected the parish Coach of the Year, said of Scott. “She decided she wanted to be a different-level player and take our team to a different level, and she did that. I think that is super cool to be a part of and really great to watch.
“I don’t know if she ever verbally said, ‘hey coach, guess what? I’ve decided I’m going to be really good,’ but I am very much under the impression that actions speak so much louder than words,” White continued. “She could have never said a word to me about it, and her actions would have just explained everything I’ve ever needed to know. She has led by example over and over again, and I think everybody that’s ever watched her play can see the talent and the love for the game she has. She’s very passionate. When she plays, she plays with a great tempo and a great attitude. I am thankful to have gotten to coach her for her high school career.”
Part of the challenge this season for the Lady Tigers was replacing three seniors from the 2020 state championship team.
“I was obviously prepared to take on the leadership role, but I think a lot of our seniors stepped up and did it too, like Elise (Jones) and Kourtlyn (Lacey) as well,” Scott said. “We had to definitely test the waters and see who was ready to fill in those two (starting) spots, but I think we transitioned into it easily, and we just found what worked best for us.”
The team started the season 7-4 with those losses coming to Fairview, Ursuline, LaGrange and Liberty Magnet.
“I think it’s just something that helped us,” Scott said of the losses. “I think we just grew into it.”
The loss to Liberty on Dec. 14 was the Lady Tigers’ last of the regular season, sparking a 17-game win streak, including an undefeated run in District 10-2A play, which is when Scott said she knew it was time to take her game to another level, not only for herself but for the team as well.
“Whenever district started, I guess things got more realistic, and I wanted to work not only on myself with the team together,” Scott said. “I think you could really a difference in the team as well whenever we all started all working together and got us prepared for state.”
“That’s whenever we just started to have the flow and the determination to actually work together as a team and win,” she continued.
Scott also credited the team’s new starters and some younger players with helping spur that run through district.
“Yes, it was a big gap whenever we lost those seniors, but I think considering, we did very well without them,” Scott said. “I feel like we had those eighth-graders come up and step up, and they helped us tremendously, but again, I feel like we didn’t really see that until district.”
The Lady Tigers entered the playoffs as the No. 1 seed in Class 2A and played like it, with Jones, who was selected the parish’s Defensive MVP, scoring 29 and Scott 21 in an 82-20 win over Oakdale in the opening round. Scott scored 20 of her 27 points in the first quarter in a 76-33 win over Avoyelles in the regional round, setting up a home game with No. 9 Rayville.
Scott delivered there as well with 43 points in an 86-71 win that put Doyle back in the state tournament.
“That’s where we start to realize that it’s this or nothing, so we really went out there and we just fought and worked together as a team and we showed that we really wanted to go into the next step,” Scott said of the quarterfinals.
The next step was a challenge for the Lady Tigers, who rallied for a 65-61 win over Avoyelles Public Charter in the semifinals to advance to the championship game. Scott got into foul trouble, but Jones picked up the slack with 31 points in the win.
“For some reason, it took us a lot of transitioning in that game,” Scott said. “It took us a lot of time to realize this is it or nothing. I had a lot of foul trouble, a lot of people had foul trouble, and once we overcame that, that’s how I feel like we got to win the game. Their defense was very good, but I’m just glad we worked around that and got to go into the championship.”
In the championship game, the Lady Tigers trailed Lake Arthur by 21 in the third quarter, and Scott’s basket at the buzzer left Doyle just short in a 62-61 loss.
“I was proud of our team for not giving up, because we ended up making it a very close game,” Scott said. “It just shows you how quickly you can catch up to somebody in basketball.”
It’s been just over a month since the championship game loss, and Scott said she hasn’t let go of it easily.
“I’ve watched it again numerous times,” she said. “It’s awful. I wanted to see what went wrong. It still sucks. It hurts. I don’t know why I watch it because it’s painful.”
But Scott, who signed to play at Southeastern Louisiana, said she’s also used the championship game as a teaching tool.
“That’s why I go back and watch it, so I can know what not to do, and not embarrass myself again and maybe even help the team,” Scott said. “I just think it’s good to go back and watch over that because it can help you, and it can also help your other teammates.”
She also looked back on making the state tournament twice in her career.
“It was a great experience,” she said. “Not many people get to win state or even go back to state the next year, so I’m just thankful that I had the experience and the people with me to experience it with.”
Scott also reflected the role she and the Lady Tigers’ seniors had in helping the younger players this season and summed up her high school career.
“I feel like we were great examples for leadership,” she said. “We always uplifted them, but we worked them hard. We never let them be lazy or anything. I just feel like that helps motivate someone.”
“I’m definitely blessed, for sure,” she said. “I do feel blessed that I’ve gotten to get all these awards and accomplished all of this stuff …”
White, however, said Scott’s impact goes beyond the court.
“Even more than being a great basketball player, she’s a really great person, so I’m glad that gets recognized through the fact that she’s an athlete, but also just because she deserves that as a person,” White said. “She’s a great person. No matter what she decides to do in her life, she’s going to be super successful because she is. That’s just who she is.”
