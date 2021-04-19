LIVINGSTON – Doyle girls basketball coach Sam White is the All-Parish Coach of the Year for the second straight season, but she’s not about to take all of the credit for the honor.
“That’s always a great honor to be recognized by your peers in that way,” White said after guiding the Lady Tigers to the Class 2A championship game for the second straight year. “That’s great, but it is all about the players and what they do and how well they perform and buy into our program. If it wasn’t for them, then this wouldn’t be a thing, either. It’s really hats off to them.”
Part of the challenge for White was replacing three seniors from the 2020 state championship team.
“Finding people to fill those spots and kind of click with the other girls we had out there was definitely a challenge,” White said. “We went through lots of options and just finding some that fit. Once we were able to do that, I think you could tell that we just started playing really good basketball. Hats off to all of those girls who were able to come in and fill that role. (It was) multiple, multiple people. Nobody ever gives a lot of credit to the people at practice, but them too. They were able to push us. We had to have people step up at practice that maybe didn’t play a lot in the games but had to really challenge us there that didn’t have to the year before because we had a little more depth. It was just a total team effort.”
The other part was tinkering with the lineup while playing a competitive schedule full of teams that made the playoffs.
“Our schedule was very much to prepare us for the playoffs and anything that we might face,” White said. “We don’t want to lose, but I’m never scared to lose in the preseason. What’s more important is that you can learn from that and take that with you so that anything that you’re going to see is never going to be more than anything that you’ve already seen. I do think that girls took some of those loses that maybe we took in the beginning, or some of those tougher games, and learned from that, and we were able to go deep into it all the way to the final game. We will always schedule like that because I feel like that is super, super important.”
Doyle lost just four games in the regular season to Fairview, Ursuline, LaGrange and Liberty Magnet as the team got off to a 7-4 start, which was different territory for the Lady Tigers.
“The stretch of losses, for them, it was a lot for me,” White said. “It was a lot because we don’t lose a lot. I think that’s a great thing for them. You don’t want to learn to lose. That should never be an option for you, so I do think that we were able to learn from that, grow from that and take those losses and get better from them.”
After the loss to Liberty, Doyle rattled off 17 straight wins, including an undefeated run in District 10-2A play.
“We want to be hitting our stride right around the second round of district is probably when I would like us to start looking like we want to look going into the playoffs, so I was glad we were kind of clicking during that time,” White said. “You don’t want to peak too early. You don’t want to peak too late. You want to peak kind of right at the right time, and I felt like we did that last year and this year. We were able to start playing our best basketball at the right time, and during district, it’s really the right time. You’ve kind of got to turn it on then. I’m proud of them for that because you don’t do it at the right time and you could have a totally different outcome to your season.”
Doyle carried that momentum into the playoffs as the No. 1 seed in Class 2A, cruising past Oakdale, 82-20 in the first round and 76-33 over Avoyelles in the second round. Presleigh Scott scored 43 as Doyle topped No. 9 Rayville 86-71 to return to the state tournament.
“My girls are very much gamers,” White said. “They really love to play in games, and they really love to play in big games, which is great. It’s great as a coach. You can’t ask for more because they are so psyched and ready to go. Those first three rounds actually get there are so important, and they were fired up first round, fired up second round, third round. That quarterfinal game is always so intense for everybody, and I think the last two years, we’ve been able to go into that game and take care of it from the tip and separate ourselves enough to where we can finish it, finish it strong and do what it is we need to do there.
“I doesn’t matter if it’s a 30-point game or a 20-point game,” White said of the quarterfinal game. “You can’t breathe until it’s over.”
In the semifinals at Southeastern’s University Center, Doyle trailed Avoyelles Public Charter before rallying for a 65-61 win behind 31 points from Elise Jones with Presleigh Scott in foul trouble.
“It did not come easy,” White said. “We did not play our team’s best basketball. We had players step up and do a really great job. EJ stepped up and did a really great job of leading our team through that, but as a whole, it didn’t look like the Tigers that we wanted to look like out there. It’s a big stage, and while we had been there, this was a totally different gym and totally different atmosphere. Give a lot of credit to Avoylles Public Charter … They made us really play and they got after us. They did a really good job, and we were just able to kind of dig down, find something and come back and win it.”
In the championship game, Doyle trailed Lake Arthur by 21 points in the third quarter before losing 62-61 when Scott hit a basket at the buzzer.
“That outcome of that game is obviously not what we wanted, but as a coach, I was super proud of the never give up attitude that we had out there,” White said. “It would have been easy to roll over. It would have been easy to just go ahead and accept a 15-point loss and get on with your life, but they didn’t do that. They didn’t want to surrender to anybody no matter how far down we got. They picked up pressure and hit shots and tried to find a will to win, and I think that’s impressive in itself.”
White also tipped her hat to her past two senior classes for laying the foundation for the program’s recent success.
“Any future success we have, I’ve got to give them so much credit for that, because they came in and took what we wanted to do and really brought it to life,” White said. “Without them doing what we want, these other kids will never see that. These kids have learned how to play basketball the way we want to play basketball. They’ve learned how to win because they’ve seen winners. I think any future success we have totally goes back to these teams that we’ve had these last couple of years that have been super successful and done it with poise and the way that we want it done.”
