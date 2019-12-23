DENHAM SPRINGS – Of all the lists Denham Springs coach Blake Zito was checking twice before the Christmas break, his team’s win total was of particular importance.
Before the start of the season Zito felt in order for his team to be in position to realize some of their long-term objectives in February, they needed a minimum of 10 wins going into the Christmas holiday which they realized in 57-37 victory over Plaquemine at Grady Hornsby Gymnasium.
The Yellow Jackets (11-3) head into an 11-day break without a game until they travel Jan. 3 to St. Joseph’s Academy.
“We’re doing pretty good on that goal,” Denham Springs senior guard Maddie Howell.
Since a 59-56 setback to Doyle in the Livingston Parish Tournament championship, Denham Springs has responded with consecutive wins over Northshore (59-54) and Plaquemine to surpass Zito’s objective for his team.
The Lady Jackets have a formidable task over the first two weeks waiting for them once the calendar turns to 2020 – hosting Doyle and defending Division II state champion Lee High, traveling to defending Class 3A state runner-up Madison Prep and hosting Division II power University.
“Right now, we’re on pace for everything that we want,” Zito said. “Our power ranking’s real good, we’re 11-3 and have a tough stretch in January. I like the way we’re playing. I think we’re getting better and better and if we keep improving, come playoff time we’ll be a good team.”
Wisconsin signee Kate Thompson led three double-figure scorers for Denham Springs with a game-high 20 points, while Trenishia Muse had 18 and Howell added 12 – all on 3-pointers.
The Yellow Jackets were on pace to exceeded their season-high of 70 points, leading 41-22 at halftime.
Thompson, who also had seven rebounds and seven blocked shots, scored 15 points and Muse 12 for DSHS which shot 62% (18 of 29) in the first half and built its first double-digit lead (21-10) with less than two minutes left in the first quarter and led 23-10 going into the second quarter.
The Lady Jackets made 10 of their first 12 shots, a stretch that included a pair of 3-pointers from Kennedy King and another from Howell.
“We were hitting our open shots,” Howell said. “Once they started closing out on us, we started dumping it inside to Kate and Muse and they starting make them.”
Howell opened the second quarter with a 3-pointer from the wing and Denham Springs, which forced 10 first-half turnovers, twice opened 21-point leads with Muse’s inside basket resulting in a 41-20 advantage.
Plaquemine opened the third quarter on an 8-0 run, and defensively tightened its 2-1-2 zone around Thompson, trying to force someone else to pick up the scoring load.
It wasn’t until a 3-pointer from Howell that DSHS stopped its scoreless drought five minutes into the third quarter, but points proved hard to come by the rest of the way.
“In the first half we were hitting 3s,” Zito said. “In the second half we missed four or five wide-open 3s in the first possession. They weren’t bad shots. They started shrinking their zone and that allowed them to make some plays on offense. You could feel the momentum swinging. We kind of pulled the ball out and made them do something other than a zone. Then we had a little success running our man offense.”
DSHS missed seven of eight shots in the third quarter and wound up going 3-of-18 in the second half, including 1-of-9 from 3-point range.
Despite being limited to 16 points in the second half, DSHS never allowed Plaquemine any closer than 12 points (46-34). Once they were able to get the Green Devils to play man-to-man, the Lady Jackets went on an 8-0 run to open a 56-35 lead with 1:48 remaining.
DSHS’ final surge began with 3-of-4 free throw shooting from Muse, that included a pair of technical foul shots, followed by a pair a free throw from Thompson and a 3-pointer from Howell on assist from Violett Jackson.
“We’re going to work as hard as we can at practice to stay sharp,” Zito said, “and add little tools to our tool belt and come out Jan. 3 against St. Joe’s ready to go.”
