Denham Springs’ first-year coach Blake Zito considered it a natural evolution for his team.
It didn’t matter that 30 games into the season the Lady Jackets were still tinkering with personnel, something tantamount to the team’s bigger picture, not an automatic reaction to the end of their game prior to the start of the playoffs.
Denham Springs found out that it could take on a strong challenger – District 4-5A foe Zachary – in its Class 5A playoff opener and in the process deepen their bench for what Zito hopes is a long and successful playoff run.
Part of that journey includes Monday’s Class 5A state regional at 6:30 when No. 6 Denham Springs (25-5) hosts No. 6 Northshore (26-8) at Grady Hornsby Gymnasium.
“We’re going to need everybody if we’re going to do what we’re trying to do which is make this run,” Zito said. “We’re going to need more than six or seven players.”
Denham Springs still received solid efforts from its 1-2 inside punch of senior Desiree Jones and junior Kate Thompson with 15 points apiece, while senior point guard Alexius Horne added 13.
The aforementioned trio has remained a scoring staple this season for the Lady Jackets with Horne leading the way with 16 points, while Thompson and Jones range between 13 and 12 points, respectively.
Zito found the perfect window during his team’s first-round matchup, one that was complete with plenty of resistance from a worthy opponent, to insert reserve guards Trenishia Muse and Kennedy King and gain valuable playoff experience – something that could serve the team long term.
In the wake of Denham Springs’ 58-50 loss to Walker that decided the District 4-5A championship, a result exacerbated by the Lady Jackets’ inability at times to solve the Lady Cats’ full-court pressure, Zito believed it to be prudent to try and shore up that area.
“They moved Tarondia (Harold) and Tiara (Young) up in the press to put more pressure on the ball which was the adjustment they made,” Zito said of Walker, which his team defeated 54-38 in the Livingston Parish Tournament final. “I didn’t feel we needed to make an adjustment as much as we needed to go out and play. We kind of got careless and caught up in doing the same thing, watching Lex (Horne) and hoping she got it across instead everyone wanting the ball.”
Before Horne, a transfer from McKinley, was ruled eligible, Zito said King served as the team’s point guard throughout the summer. Muse also had the opportunity to run the team this season in Horne’s absence, starting in a Hall of Fame win over Division IV defending state champion Lafayette Christian Academy and John Curtis earlier this season.
Having additional ball-handlers in the game not only took some of the pressure off of Horne, a Southeastern Louisiana signee, but watching King and Muse function at a rate that helped the Lady Jackets reduce their turnovers to 14 overall and none in the fourth quarter, was both beneficial to King and Muse along with their teammates and coaches.
“They can handle the ball a little better and gave us some different things that we could use,” Zito said. “We wanted them to have confidence in case we need them later. From here on out in the playoffs, what they’re doing (opposition) to you dictates what I’m trying to put on the floor.
“I look at those two players as starters,” Zito said of Muse and King. “Getting them some minutes in a crucial playoff game and handling the ball, I think that’s confidence for everybody. We need to go a little deeper and that was huge for us and them having confidence in themselves. It showed the team to be ready when your number’s called.”
For Denham Springs to return to the quarterfinal round for the first time since 2017, Zito believes his team’s defensive effort will be of paramount importance.
Northshore was the runner-up to Ponchatoula in District 6-5A where the Lady Panthers split a pair of game with the league champions.
Northshore has won 18 of its last 20 games, including a 67-44 first-round victory over Hahnville. They twice scored more than 70 points during the regular season.
“Northshore comes from a really good district,” Zito said. “They present a lot of problems. They can really shoot it and score. We feel good going into the second round, especially being at home. We’re aware of the skill they have and what they can do on any given night.”
