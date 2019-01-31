GIRLS BASKETBALL | DSHS' Robinson has overcome several obstacles to maintain positive attitude and become staple of Lady Jackets' defense
DENHAM SPRINGS – With his team set to compete against arch-rival Walker High later that evening in the championship game of the Livingston Parish Basketball Tournament, Denham Springs girls coach Blake Zito began his own full-court press.
Zito estimated calling the doctor of Jala Robinson six times to gauge whether his 5-foot-11 senior guard/forward would be available to play later that evening.
Robinson had missed Denham Springs’ previous seven games, three of which included the Lady Jackets only three losses this season. She had arrived at Maurepas for the tournament twice that week in a walking boot because of a small fracture in her left foot.
Given the grand stage for parish bragging rights, Denham Springs was looking for its first parish title in three years and was cognizant of the role Robinson would play as the team’s lock-down defender against LSU signee Tiara Young of Walker High.
“I was trying to figure out if she could go,” Zito said.
Robinson partially answered that question during an earlier shootaround at Denham Springs’ gym, testing the foot and assessing her own pain threshold.
Robinson ran, jumped and shot some layups, much to her surprise with minimal discomfort, and decided she wasn’t going to be relegated to cheerleading from the bench and joined her teammates, with a heavily-taped foot, in a playing role.
“It didn’t hurt so bad after our shootaround,” she said. “It was taped so tight, I couldn’t even feel it. Watching them lose without me ate at my soul. I knew they needed my help and I couldn’t provide it because I was hurt. I wasn’t going to miss that game.”
Robinson did not start, but along with tournament MVP Desiree Jones, provided effective defense against Young that Denham Springs needed in building a substantial 45-24 third-quarter lead en route to a 54-38 victory.
Zito didn’t chart the actual minutes played by Robinson, but whatever the total, realized they were impactful for a Denham Springs team which hasn’t lost since she’s back on the floor – a 17-game win streak going into Friday’s non-district game at Lee High.
“I knew she wouldn’t be able to play much,” Zito said. “Against Tiara, I knew we would need as many defenders as possible and the doctor said she couldn’t further hurt it. She played some big moments in that game. She had six points which were huge. If we don’t have that, the game’s even tighter and things are a lot different.”
One look at the game film gave Zito further appreciation for Robinson, whom he noticed hobbling, but never asked to come out of the game.
“You could see where she turns her ankle or foot,” he said. “She’s limping around and giving it everything she’s got. That’s just the type of kid she is.”
The type of player all teams need in order to be successful.
There was an obvious common denominator in all three of the Denham Springs’ defeats to highly rated opponents in Benton, John Curtis and Ponchatoula – and that was absence of Robinson, whose presence as an on-ball defender helps elevate the Yellow Jackets defense to another level.
She also doesn’t mind setting screens, diving on the floor for loose balls, getting on the boards and oh yeah, Robinson can score (8 points per game) a little, but it’s not something that’s defined her value to this year’s special season in the making.
“When she missed those games, our team realized how much she brings to the table,” Zito said. “Whatever we ask of her, she’s going to go out and do it at 100 percent. Jala’s our “garbage” player and that’s not to be respectful.”
Robinson, who also has averages of 7 rebounds and 3 steals per game, said Zito also has another term of endearment for her.
“Crazy woman,” she said. “You’ve got to go crazy on the offensive person to stop them from dribbling or shooting. I’ve always loved playing defense. It doesn’t bother me.”
Robinson is a bit of paradox on the floor; a player big enough to play inside and complement Desiree Jones and Katherine Thompson but has the quickness to defend point guards on the perimeter and take pressure off Lady Jackets leader Alexius Horne.
Besides her tenacity, Robinson also brings length that serves as disruptive force against smaller guards who encounter difficulty either shooting over or passing around her, thus making it tough for opponents to initiate their offense against an aggressive man-to-man style Zito instituted in his first season.
The Lady Jackets, who’ve allowed a high of 60 points in their loss to Ponchatoula, have limited eight teams to 30 or fewer points this season.
“What we need out of our scheme, she provides a perfect fit,” Zito said. “I like to have one person on the best player. It completes us a defensive team.”
Robinson identified the reason for her passion for playing defense, pointing directly to middle of her chest.
“Heart, that’s where everything should come from,” she said. “On the court, it should come from your heart. To play the game you have to love the game.”
Robinson’s attachment to the game, which first began at age of 6 as a member of the Mardi Gras Gators’ AAU team, has grown through her own adversity that’s threatened several times to derail a career that has next-level promise.
Before this season’s foot injury, Robinson’s dealt with a litany of setbacks beginning her sophomore year with a dislocated knee cap, a concussion during her junior season and a right foot injury that cost her most of this past summer.
Then, while in practice in November, Robinson landed awkwardly on the foot of another teammate after making a layup that resulted in the small fracture in her left foot.
“I’m not going to call it bad luck,” Robinson said. “I love the game. I can’t give it up. My mindset was to keep going. It’s something I truly love and love to do.”
That time away from the court only fueled Robinson’s return, to play even harder to make up for lost time after having the game taken away for a third straight year.
Such perseverance is among the qualities that have endeared Robinson to her teammates, along with a selflessness and toughness, a quality that was evident during Denham Springs’ run to the parish championship.
“I think the team felt good that I was back,” Robinson said. “It showed them as a team, we’re really something special.”
---------------------------
The News is interested in your feedback! Please tap here to leave some thoughts on our feedback form or follow this link:
https://www.livingstonparishnews.com/site/forms/online_services/suggestions/suggestions_for_the_news/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.