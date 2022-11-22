Denham vs Amite;girls 2022 Rudy Smith

Denham Springs High girls basketball coach Rudy Smith talks to his team at halftime of its jamboree contest against Amite.

 Renee Glascock | The News

The Denham Springs High girls basketball team is 4-0 heading into the Thanksgiving break after a 50-34 win over Mandeville in the Fontainebleau Tournament on Monday.

DSHS also got non-tournament wins over Episcopal and Pine after opening the season with a 60-9 win over Sumner.

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.