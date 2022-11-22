The Denham Springs High girls basketball team is 4-0 heading into the Thanksgiving break after a 50-34 win over Mandeville in the Fontainebleau Tournament on Monday.
DSHS also got non-tournament wins over Episcopal and Pine after opening the season with a 60-9 win over Sumner.
Elsewhere, Walker’s girls picked up a win over Avoyelles in the Marksville Tournament.
DENHAM SPRINGS 50, MANDEVILLE 34
The Lady Jackets held Mandeville to single digits in the final three quarters after trailing 23-20 at halftime.
DSHS outscored Mandeville 20-4 in the third quarter with Raegan White scored 13 of her 19 points during the run. She had five 3-pointers in the game.
Taylor Smith added 11 points with two 3-pointers as seven players scored.
DENHAM SPRINGS 63, EPISCOPAL 37
Nine players scored as the Lady Jackets hit six 3-pointers in the game.
DSHS led 37-20 at halftime and stretched the lead to 52-28 going into the fourth quarter.
White led DSHS with 20 points, including nine in the third quarter, while Smith added 12 points.
DENHAM SPRINGS 62, PINE 37
Denham Springs led 26-5 at the end of the first quarter, sparked by 12 points from Smith, who finished with 14.
White had 16 points, all in the second half, including 12 in the third quarter. Jadyn Vaughn added 12 points.
In the Marksville Tournament, the Lady Cats held Avoyelles to single digits in every quarter, building a 28-8 lead after the first quarter and a 51-15 advantage at halftime.
Ten players scored as Kailey Bennett led with 14, while Jamiya Vann and Aneace Scott each had 13.
