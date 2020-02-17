First the good news. Denham Springs and Walker High secured home games in the opening round of the Class 5A state playoffs which begin Thursday.
Now, the not-so-favorable news.
Both the No. 10 Lady Jackets and No. 13 Lady Cats have their work cut out against a pair of challenging opponents in order to advance.
Denham Springs (17-9) entertains No. 23 East St. John at 7 p.m., while Walker (23-10) hosts No. Southwood (15-10) of Shreveport at 6 p.m.
No. 28 Live Oak (15-10) will also represent the Livingston Parish trio from District 4-5A with a road trip Thursday to No. 5 Ponchatoula (24-6) at 6:30 p.m.
“There were a lot of teams in that (seeding) area that we were around that was going to be really good games,” Denham Springs coach Blake Zito said. “It’s not a shock that we’ve got to play a really good team. They definitely have size, kids that can score the ball and present a lot of different matchup problems for us.”
Walker’s coach Korey Arnold knows he’s getting a proven team in the first round with Southwood having finished fifth in a district (1-5) which produced four teams among the top 11 seeded teams in the field.
“They came out of why I think is by far the toughest 5A district in the state,” he said. “It’s definitely not a good matchup. They’re a lot better than a 20 seed. They remind me a lot of Zachary. Really athletic and have some guards that can score and defend well. We’ve definitely got our hands full matchup wise.”
Live Oak finds itself in postseason play for the fifth straight season under coach Michele Yawn. The Lady Eagles finished the year with eight wins in their last 11 games, including a 54-53 setback at home last Friday against Denham Springs.
“It hurt losing to Denham, but I was pleased with the girls,” Yawn said. “I think we have a chance. Ponchatoula’s good and they’re really solid. I think if we take what we did last Friday and replicate it, I think we’re going to give them a run for their money.”
Yawn’s likes the fact she’s able to take a senior-laden team – led by senior Lamar signee Dijone’ Flowers - on the road to face Ponchatoula, handed the Lady Eagles a 50-41 loss last during the regular season last year.
“You can see their growth,” Yawn said of her five-member senior class. “I think they’re ready to do something. It depends on how we go out and play. They’re not scared. The girls are ready to go out there and compete.”
Denham Springs was riding a six-game win streak into the final week of the season where they dropped a 59-36 decision at Zachary in a game that decided the district championship and repelled Live Oak’s determined effort.
The Lady Jackets face an East St. John team that began the season 13-2 and has since finished the regular season with eight wins in their last nine games.
“Now the (regular) season’s wiped away,” Zito said. “It’s about the next game and that’s all we’re trying to focus on. We’re trying to get some little tweaks to what we do and get ready for this team. It’s one game at a time.”
Walker closed with 10 wins in its last 12 games, falling only to Denham Springs (64-59) and Zachary (56-46) in during that stretch.
The Lady Cats are facing a Cowgirls team which opened with an 11-1 record but has fallen off that pace with nine losses in their last 13 games.
“We’re definitely playing good basketball right now and we want to keep that going,” Arnold said. “We proved to ourselves that we can play with those (DSHS, Zachary) people. We just have to be more consistent with the small things come playoff time.”
