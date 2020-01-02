BRUSLY - A quick start led to a strong first half and the Walker High girls rolled to a 41-25 victory Thursday over Baker in the first round of the Brusly Lady Panthers Invitational.
The Lady Cats advanced to the second round Friday at 3:30 against wither Port Allen or West Feliciana.
Walker opened with a 12-4 lead after the first quarter and led 25-8 at halftime.
Freshman Caitlin Travis scored seven of her eight points in the first half, while freshman Aneace Scott added eight points. Scott and sophomore Lanie Miller each scored four points in the team's first-quarter surge.
