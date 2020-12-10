WATSON – The Springfield and Live Oak girls basketball teams are figuring things out, and that meant something different for each squad in their meeting at Live Oak on Wednesday.
Springfield used a run in the first quarter to key a 53-33 win, but for Lady Bulldogs coach Billy Dreher, it was more about keeping the lead late in the game.
“This is good experience on trying to close out a game correctly,” Springfield coach Billy Dreher said after the Lady Bulldogs went 8-for-10 from the line down the stretch to ice the win. “You’ve got the lead and you’ve got to now take care of the ball, make free throws and do little things. I was pleased with how we closed out the game. It’s a good win for us to beat a 5A school. We’ve just got to keep getting better.”
Meanwhile, Live Oak played its third game after the team was in COVID-19 quarantine and missed the first two weeks of the season.
“We’ve got three games in, so this type of performance should be happening two weeks ago,” Live Oak coach Michele Yawn said after her team dropped to 1-2. “It is what it is. I think my girls, overall, they play hard. We’re just young, inexperienced and we’re just going through some growing pains and we’re going to get there.”
The Lady Bulldogs (4-2) snapped a 6-6 tie with a 10-0 run to close out the first quarter, getting some baskets in transition as the Eagles struggled from the floor.
“For us, we’ve got to create some tempo and try to get some easy baskets,” Dreher said after the Lady Bulldogs went 4-for-15 from the line in the first half and 17-for-33 for the game. “I felt like we did that early. We got some steals and some turnovers. If we would have made more free throws, it would have been even better, but I was pleased with how we came out.”
Live Oak played without freshman Haleigh Cushingberry (concussion) on a roster that features two returning starters in Bailey Little and Jaelyn Ray. Yawn said her starting lineup has one senior, a junior, a sophomore and two freshmen.
“Anybody loses a starter, they’ve got to figure out how to make it,” Yawn said. “As a whole, we’re not experienced for that. I’m OK. I hate losing. The girls hate losing, but I think it’s something that we can work through. I think the girls want to be better. They’re willing to work hard, which to me, makes my job so much easier.”
Springfield’s Maddie Ridgedell hit a pair of 3-pointers to put the Lady Bulldogs up 22-8 – the first of two 14-point leads for Springfield in the second quarter. After Destiny Reed’s three-point play gave Springfield a 26-12 advantage, Live Oak got baskets from Sidney Wiginton and Ray to cut the lead to 26-16 at halftime. Wiginton finished with seven points.
“Every basketball game, there’s going to be some type of run of some sort, or numerous runs, and you’ve got to just try to fight them off and make sure they’re not big runs,” Dreher said. “I felt like we did that. We’ve still got to get better at rebounding the basketball … We’ve just got to do the little things to keep proving we can play with some of the better schools.”
The Lady Bulldogs went to a press to start the second half and capitalized on Live Oak turnovers while working the boards as the Eagles struggled to find a groove shooting.
“We got in our presses and we just pressured the ball and they threw it away or we stole it,” Springfield’s Katie Norman said after finishing with 12 points. “It was working tonight.”
Jaci Williams’ transition basket put Springfield ahead 38-17 before Live Oak closed the quarter with a 5-0 burst in which Ray scored three of her 13 points.
“Our defense turns into our offense, and we didn’t do that (Wednesday),” Yawn said after the Eagles went 13-for-27 from the line. “We had a lot of open layups. We had a lot of free throws … Open layups, open threes, open jump shots. We had what we wanted. We just didn’t knock them down.”
Williams’ three-point play with six minutes left in the game stretched the lead to 43-23 before Live Oak used a 7-0 burst, capped by Hodgenay Henderson’s three-point play, to cut the advantage.
Williams finished with 11 points, while Reed and Ridgedell each had eight.
Johneisha Joseph’s transition basket put Springfield ahead 45-30 and the Lady Bulldogs went 8-for-10 from the line to close out the game, while Live Oak was 3-for-10 during the same stretch.
Norman went 6-for-8 from the line during the run and finished the game 10-for-20.
“It just took me a little bit to shake it because I was missing a few in the third quarter, but I made pretty much all of them in the fourth quarter,” Norman said. “It just took me a second to get hot again.”
