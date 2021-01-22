East Iberville used a pair of big runs to pick up a 55-41 win over Denham Springs High in girls basketball action on Thursday.
East Iberville jumped out to a 17-6 lead after the first quarter before DSHS cut the advantage to 26-21 at halftime.
East Iberville led 35-30 heading into the fourth quarter but outscored the Lady Jackets 20-11.
Libby Thompson led DSHS with 17 points, while Sheneka Taylor added 11 points.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.