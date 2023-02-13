The Louisiana High School Athletic Association’s new-look girls basketball playoff brackets were unveiled Monday, and Livingston Parish teams certainly made an impression.
Eight schools earned postseason berths, with four getting first-round byes in their respective divisions, including two in the Division III non-select bracket.
Walker, the No. 1 seed in the Division I non-select bracket, along with Albany, the No. 2 seed in the Division II non-select bracket, picked up byes.
In Division III, No. 3 Springfield and No. 4 French Settlement both received byes. The teams met last week, with the Lady Bulldogs claiming a 50-46 victory and the District 7-2A title.
Also in Division I, No. 6 Denham Springs High will host No. 27 Slidell to open the playoffs.
“We were expecting being a six seed, and that’s what we ended up getting,” Denham Springs coach Rudy Smith said. “The best part about it is we get to host a game, and if we win, we get to play at home again. Of course, I don’t want to look two games ahead. Slidell, they’re an athletic team. They’ve got a solid big and a solid shooter.”
Additionally in Division I, No. 26 Live Oak will travel to face No. 7 Natchitoches Central in the first round.
“I’m excited the situation changed from last year,” Live Oak coach Michele Yawn said. “It’s the top 28 (teams in the bracket). We tried to do our best with scheduling and to make sure that we’d be able to win some games that would help get us there and keep our schedule competitive as well as trying to make the playoffs this year. I feel like it is something to do that.”
In Division III, No. 15 Doyle host No. 15 Ville Platte in its playoff opener.
In Division V, No. 14 Holden hosts No. 19 Pleasant Hill in what’s been a trying season for the Lady Rockets.
“We’ve gone through a lot of adversity this year,” Holden coach Pam Forbes said. “The group of kids that I have, they’re tough, great kids that are very loyal to the program. They’ve worked hard. They’ve listened. They’ve jelled together. I couldn’t ask any more of them and what they’ve done to complete the season with five wins in a row.”
Walker will host the winner of No. 16 Sulphur and No. 17 Benton in the second round, while Albany will host the winner of No. 15 Ellender and No. 18 Assumption on Monday, Feb. 20.
Springfield will host the winner of No. 14 Port Allen and No. 19 Richwood in the second round, while French Settlement will host the winner of No. 13 Westlake and No. 18 Ville Platte.
