Johneisha Joseph scored 17 points, leading 11 players who scored for Springfield in a 72-46 road win over Ascension Catholic on Thursday.
Joseph scored 13 points in the first quarter as the Lady Bulldogs (16-10) led 18-4 going into the second quarter.
Springfield led 35-20 at halftime and pushed the advantage to 59-35 heading into the fourth quarter.
Six players scored for the Lady Bulldogs in the third quarter as Maddie Ridgedell had eight of her 12 points and Jamiracle Joseph scored six of her 10 points during the run.
Destiny Reed added 11 points, six of which came in the second quarter.
