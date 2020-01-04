Evanston Township (Ill.) used a solid run in the third quarter to spark a 69-50 win over Doyle in the Allstate Sugar Bowl Prep Classic on Saturday at the Alario Center in Westwego.
Evanston led 34-30 at halftime but outscored the Lady Tigers 18-8 in the third quarter to pull away.
Doyle trailed 15-13 at the end of the first quarter.
Presleigh Scott, who was selected to the All-Tournament team, led Doyle with 19 points, while Meghan Watson added 14. Elise Jones scored eight points, while Madison Duhon scored six on a pair of 3-pointers.
Ten players scored for Evanston Township.
