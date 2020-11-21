In a matchup of defending state champions, Fairview got the upper hand of Doyle in the Hathaway Tournament on Saturday.
Fairview hit 13 3-pointers as a team while using a big run in the second quarter to key a 77-55 victory.
Doyle, the defending Class 2A champion, led 20-12 at the end of the first quarter, but Fairview, the defending Class B champion, went on a 27-4 run in the second quarter.
Fairview pushed the lead to 62-46 heading into the fourth quarter.
Elise Jones led Doyle (1-1) with 23 points, while Presleigh Scott added 13. Doyle went 10-for-14 at the free-throw line.
Cartlyn Martin led Fairview with 19 points, including five 3-pointers, while Rylie Jinks had 16 points, Emily Stark 14 points with three 3-pointers and Coco Williams 11 points.
