HOLDEN – There was no sluggish start for the Holden Lady Rockets this time around.
Sparked by the play of eighth-grader Cambree Courtney and a ball-hawking defense, No. 6-seeded Holden jumped out to a 10-2 lead over the first 4:37 in cruising to a 66-33 win over No. 27 Negreet in the Class B bi-district playoffs Thursday night in the Holden High gym.
The reigning Class B state champion Lady Rockets (22-10), winners of 16 of their last 17, will host No. 11 Lacassine in the regional round next week. Lacassine (20-17) advanced with a 54-48 victory over No. 22 Maurepas on Thursday.
“We had a quicker start tonight,” said Holden co-head coach Pam Forbes, whose team struggled early in a 57-29 win over Mount Hermon in the District 7-B Tournament championship game last Friday. “I thought we were more focused and ready to play. In the playoffs, things change. I thought we scored quick and once we did that, the kids got real confident on their defense and we had some success in our full-court defense right off the bat. Then once we got up a bit, I thought the kids relaxed and played. It gave us an opportunity to play a lot of kids at a lot of positions.”
Negreet (7-25) opened the scoring as Hannah Eidson hit a short jumper at the 7:23 mark. But Holden countered with 10 straight points. Camille Comish scored off a steal and Courtney followed with a pair of free throws following a steal by Jaycee Hughes. Courtney took another steal in before Taylor Forbes knocked down a jumper from the right corner. An Emma Hutchinson jumper made it 10-2 with 3:23 left in the opening quarter after Negreet turned the ball over on seven of its first 10 possessions.
“Coach said to turn them over in the backcourt and we did that,” said Emmeleigh Bertrand, who led all scorers with 14 points. “We caused turnovers and fed off of that.”
Shelbie Anders connected on a 3-pointer from the left wing with 3:12 left to pull Negreet to within five. But Hughes converted a three-point play and Courtney scored six straight points, the first four off of steals, to give the Lady Rockets a 21-7 lead at the end of the first quarter.
“She played really well,” Forbes said of Courtney, who scored 10 of her 12 points in the first half. “She's an eighth-grader. I thought she played with a lot of confidence on the floor and I thought her confidence on the floor just kind of spread to everybody else.”
Holden continued to pull away in the second quarter. A Bertrand layup, two Hughes free throws and a jumper by Allie Smith made it 27-9 at the 6:15 mark. Negreet pulled to within 27-13 on a pair of Ava Brown free throws with 5:24 left. But Hughes found Brooke Foster inside to start a 12-0 run for the Lady Rockets.
Smith scored off a pass from Hughes, then drove in for another layup for a 39-13 lead with 21 seconds remaining. Brown found Bree Ivey inside for a layup in the final seconds to make it 39-15 at the half.
Holden held Negreet without a field goal in the third quarter, out-scoring the Lady Indians 21-1 to take a 60-16 lead into the final quarter as Bertrand put back a shot at the buzzer.
“It was an important game, the first round, and we had to do whatever we could to get the win,” Courtney said. “We worked together and we did what we needed to do. We know what we are up against and that we have to work together. If we just play together every game, we will do good.”
Hughes contributed 12 points for Holden while Comish had 10.
Negreet was led by Eidson and Anders with nine points apiece. Joelyn Vines tossed in six points.
“I think we are playing really well,” Forbes said of her team's play as the playoffs open. “Our kids work well together and they play hard. The young kids have done a real good job of learning our system. Cambree, Emmeleigh and Camille, none of them played last year, so it's been really nice that they have come in and gotten a real grasp with what is going on.”
