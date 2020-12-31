Loranger got off to a fast start, picking up a 63-42 win over Springfield at Loranger on Wednesday.
The Lady Wolves led 42-14 at halftime and 55-23 heading into the fourth quarter before Springfield made a charge.
Tessa Jones led Springfield with seven points, while Destiny Reed and Johneisha Joseph each scored six. Maddie Ridgedell and Katie Norman each added five.
Ten players scored for Loranger with three in double figures.
