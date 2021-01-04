Denham Springs got off to a quick start, sparking a 66-41 win over St. Joseph's in girls basketball action Monday at Grady Hornsby Gym.
Ten players scored for the Lady Jackets, who led 20-9 after the first quarter, paced by Kiana Lee, who scored 11 of her 17 points in the first quarter.
DSHS pushed the lead to 33-19 at halftime and 52-26 heading into the fourth quarter.
Libby Thompson and Reagan David each added 13 points for DSHS, which went 8-for-20 from the line. Thompson had three 3-pointers.
