Eleven players scored as the Springfield girls basketball team cruised to a 50-27 road win over Family Christian Academy on Thursday.
The Lady Bulldogs (15-8) went on a 15-2 run in the first quarter keyed by Jamiracle Joseph, who scored all nine of her points during the run.
Springfield pushed the lead to 28-6 at halftime with Tessa Jones scoring eight of her 11 points in the second quarter.
The Lady Bulldogs led 34-13 going into the fourth quarter before closing with a 16-14 run in which six players scored.
Destiny Reed and Maddie Ridgedell each scored six points for Springfield.
