The Springfield girls basketball team held Pope John Paul II to two points in the first half, building a big halftime lead on its way to a 48-12 victory in Slidell on Tuesday to open District 10-2A play.
The Lady Bulldogs used a 21-0 run in the first quarter and pushed the lead to 34-2 at halftime.
Springfield led 39-8 heading into the fourth quarter.
Destiny Reed led Springfield with 16 points, 11 of which came in the first quarter. Maddie Ridgedell added six points, and Jazzie Haskins chipped in five as 10 players scored for the Lady Bulldogs.
