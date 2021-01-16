FRENCH SETTLEMENT – Springfield coach Billy Dreher was determined his team wasn’t going to lose its game against French Settlement, and the Lady Bulldogs made it a reality.
Springfield got off to a fast start, helping spark a 60-46 win over the Lady Lions in District 10-2A action at Gerald Keller Gym on Friday.
“We’ve had numerous games this year where we ended up winning by 20 against some teams, but we were tied or down at halftime four or five times,” Dreher said after the Lady Bulldogs moved to 10-5 and 2-0 in district play. “I preached you’ve got to come here, jump on them early. It’s a younger team, they’re at home, there’s going to be a crowd and jump on them early. I was real pleased with how we got out early in those first two quarters …”
“We turned the ball over a lot,” Martin said after his young team fell to 8-7 and 0-2. “I thought that was the key. They got off to a fast start. We didn’t. We creeped back in then, but we just never got a rhythm. We just turned the ball over way too much. We’ve got to take care of the basketball.”
The Lady Bulldogs jumped out to a 10-0 lead thanks to their pressure defense with Destiny Reed getting a pair of steals for layups to cap the run.
“The girls just came out good and got some steals and got to the basket, and that’s how we play our best,” Dreher said.
Stella Allison hit a 3-pointer and Gracelyn Sibley scored three straight points to get FSHS within 10-6, but Katie Norman’s 3-pointer put Springfield ahead 17-6 going into the second quarter.
Tessa Jones and Reed each had 15 points to lead four Springfield players in double digits, along with Johneisha Joseph (11 points) and Norman (10 points).
“Honestly, it’s just really energizing,” Jones said of getting such an even scoring distribution. “You go from that first bucket and then it’s just everyone’s hyped and you’re just getting into it, and it just feels like it’s more fun than it is pressure. It’s just really enjoyable that way.”
Laura Cox’s 3-pointer got FSHS within 20-12, but Springfield went 6-for-6 at the line, and Reed had a baseline steal for a layup during a stretch that put the Lady Bulldogs ahead 36-16 before French Settlement scored the last four points of the half.
French Settlement got as close as 37-24 on Brooke Karpinski’s basket, but Springfield didn’t let up with Johneisha Joseph scoring six of her 11 points during the third quarter as the Lady Bulldogs scored primarily inside while stretching the lead to 52-32 going into the final period.
“We’ve got some girls that definitely can drive,” Dreher said. “Johneisha’s tough on the inside getting rebounds. We’ve got some quick guards that can get to the basket, and we drew some fouls on them and made some layups. The speed of the game, I thought, hurt them a little bit early on in the game.”
Martin chalked it up as another learning experience for his team.
“If you watch them, you know they want to attack the basket, and they do a good job of attacking the basket,” Martin said. “We’ve got to do a better job of closing the gaps, and it looked like we were afraid of the contact. We’ve got to be willing to step over and get in front of somebody, not reach across.”
Jaci Williams had a pair of free throws to put Springfield ahead 54-32 early in the fourth quarter.
Jones went 4-for-4 at the line to make the score 58-37, but Cox’s jumper keyed a run in which she scored five points and Karpinski four during a 9-2 burst to close out the game. Cox finished with a game-high 17 points, including four 3-pointers, while Karpinski had 13 points.
“Even when you looked at the second quarter, even when we made our run, it wasn’t pretty,” Martin said. “We’d fumble the ball around and get a basket out of it. I thought we executed a little bit better in the fourth quarter. I thought Brooke Karpinski … the second half, I thought she kind of stepped up and was doing a good job of attacking. I thought she was really aggressive going to the boards and going after loose balls and stuff, and I thought that was a big thing for us making a little run in the fourth quarter, but you can’t win when you turn the ball over that much.”
Martin lamented the challenges of keeping a consistent lineup while dealing with COVID-19 and while working with a young team.
“We just want to keep trying to get better every time we play,” Martin continued. “In the power rankings, before this week we were 15. We’re going to drop some after this week. I don’t know where that’s going to put us. It would be nice to slip in the playoffs and see what we can do from there, but we’ve just got to keep trying to get better each time we play.”
“I believe in this group of girls,” he continued. “I think this group of girls can really be something special, but you’ve just got to come in and put the work in and grind it out every single day at practice.”
