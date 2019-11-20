WALKER - Trinity Harold scored a game-high 16 points and Walker didn't allow a point through the first half en route to a 54-12 victory Wednesday over John F. Kennedy-Lake Area.
The Lady Cats (2-0) return to action Thursday at home against Episcopal.
Harold scored 12 points in the first half and added a pair of 3-pointers in the second half.
Walker led 15-0 after the first quarter and 37-0 at halftime. Lake Area scored four points in the third quarter and added eight in the final quarter.
The Lady Cats also received balanced scoring from Lanie Miller (8), Nia Robinson (6), Keaira Gross (6), Karleigh Atol (6) and Delaney Anderson (6).
