LAKE CHARLES – The business is finally finished.
A year after a stunning loss to Rayville in the Class 2A state quarterfinals, Doyle finished the season as the Class 2A champions.
The Lady Tigers (32-3) didn’t get there easily, either, playing most of the game without leading scorer Presleigh Scott, who fouled out early in the fourth quarter.
But as has been the case during the playoffs, No. 1 Doyle put four players in double figures and used a solid run to open the fourth quarter, keying a 73-66 win over No. 2 Red River to capture the state title Saturday at Burton Coliseum in Lake Charles.
“I’m really glad we won. I am,” Doyle coach Sam White said after the Lady Tigers captured their first state title since 1979. “I thought we played hard. Red River played hard. It was a great game. I knew it would be 32 minutes of get-after-it hard core girls basketball. I’m glad we came out on top. I thought the girls did a good job of persevering.
“We’re a team, White continued. “We pride ourselves in everyone contributing all the time, whether that be defensively, offensively, or both. Tonight was really great reflection of that. We obviously had people in foul trouble. One of our men are down, one of our other ones step up. They do a great job of that, and they should be proud of that.”
Red River led 50-49 heading into the fourth quarter before Elise Jones, who earned Outstanding Player honors with 26 points and 11 rebounds, hit a pair of free throws, and Meghan Watson a layup to put Doyle ahead 53-50.
Red River claimed a 54-53 lead on Morgyn Payne’s inside basket, but Claire Glascock hit a 3-pointer, which gave Doyle a 56-54 lead, and the Lady Tigers never trailed the rest of the way.
“I didn’t make any shots in the first half, and I was letting my team down, so I knew I had to step up, and they left me open,” Glascock said after going 1-for-6 on field goals and 0-for-2 from 3-point range in the first half, but finished the game with 12 points, including a pair of 3-pointers.
“Knock them down, baby,” White added.
Scott fouled out with 5:55 to play, but Red River’s Ma’Kaila Lewis missed a pair of free throws which could have tied the game. The Lady Bulldogs went 8-for-25 from the line in the game, while Doyle was 23-for-34, including a 16-for-18 effort from Jones.
“Free throws have been a hard thing for us all year,” Lady Bulldogs coach Jamie Antilley said. “We practice them all the time. That’s all we do during practice. Even back to last year, free throws have always been our Achilles’ heel the whole time. We try to make up for it with the steals and with other points, but free throws, it’s tough.”
Glascock hit another 3-pointer, sparking a run that put Doyle up 69-58 with 2:03 to play.
Red River got as close a 69-66 on Payne’s inside basket before Doyle closed out the game going 4-for-8 from the line, with Watson’s free throw capping the scoring with 11.6 seconds left.
Doyle did most of its damage in the first half without Scott, who picked up three fouls before halftime.
Red River led 13-12 at the end of the first quarter and extended it to 15-12 on Lewis’ basket, but Glascock’s inside bucket sparked 6-0 burst which ended on a pair of free throws by Meghan Watson, putting the Lady Tigers ahead 18-15.
Lewis finished with 29 points and 22 rebounds, while Payne added 19 points, while Red River outrebounded Doyle 47-39.
“We try to run them to death,” White said of trying offset the Lady Bulldogs’ rebounding advantage. “If we know they’re going to be super strong on the boards, we might as well just get them in transition, because if we let that be a half-court game only, I don’t think it would have been good.”
Kaitlyn Antilley’s 3-pointer tied the score at 18 before Jones hit a pair of free throws, keying a run which gave Doyle a 23-18 lead.
Red River got within 23-20 when Scott returned to the game and hit a jumper, sparking a run that pushed the lead to 33-23. Scott finished with 10 points and two rebounds.
“She runs the floor really, really well, obviously, and I just felt like if we could keep our pace up and keep them running, they would struggle, so when she came back in, we were able to, I guess do that even better just because she runs the floor so well,” White said of Scott’s return. “We were able to get it to her in transition, so that definitely sparked us. But when she came out, I’m not going to lie, I think that sparked us to. I think we got a little ticked off and decided, you know what? We’re not losing this basketball game.”
Red River chipped the lead to 35-31 at halftime.
Antilley’s 3-pointer got Red River within 40-38 in the third quarter, but Doyle stayed steady, with Watson’s free throw pushing the lead to 46-41.
“Of course you get frustrated when things aren’t working, but I think that fueled us to try new things and do better in other ways and just not give up,” Watson said after finishing with 12 points and seven rebounds. “We’ve always had a will to win no matter what. No matter how tough it gets, we’re just going to push through, and that showed tonight.”
Red River tied the game twice late in the third – the last time on Payne’s basket, making the score 47-47, before pulling ahead 50-49 going into the fourth quarter.
Red River jumped out to a 9-2 lead on Lewis’ putback, but Jones kept the Lady Tigers rolling in first quarter, scoring nine points after Scott picked up her second foul just 6:31 into the game.
“That’s never happened,” Jones said of the run. “I think what was going through my head is that our top scorer is out the ball game. She’s probably not going to come in for a while, so somebody’s going to have to step up and take over, and that was my mindset. Every time I went to the free-throw line – to me, free throws win basketball games, and defense too. They were just falling tonight. I don’t know. God blessed my shot tonight. Also having these teammates feeding me the ball, and I feed them the ball. Working together as team, that also really sparked (us).”
Madison Duhon’s 3-pointer got the Lady Tigers within 13-12 at the end of the first quarter. Duhon finished with eight points, while Kourtlyn Lacey added five.
“I feel very happy, and I’m very sad,” Glascock said. “I love these girls, and we’ve been playing together for a long, long time. I’m glad we went out like this.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.