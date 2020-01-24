FRENCH SETTLEMENT – Sometimes it’s a good thing to shake up the game plan.
Just ask the Doyle girls basketball team.
French Settlement made it difficult for the Lady Tigers to work the ball inside in the early stages of their District 10-2A contest at Gerald Keller Gymnasium on Friday, but Doyle responded by hitting seven 3-pointers in the first half in building a double-digit halftime lead on the way to a 53-39 win over the Lady Lions.
“This was a really big game, and we knew coming to French Settlement it’s a great environment,” Doyle coach Sam White said after her team hit nine 3-pointers to move to 21-3 and 4-0. “You know there’s going to be tons of people in these bleachers, and the two teams are going to get after it the entire game. I think it’s a fun game to play in. It’s a fun game to coach, and I always look forward to it, but it’s very important for us to come down here and get the ‘W’, so I was very happy that we did.”
Meanwhile, French Settlement dropped to 21-4 overall and 2-2 district.
“They shot the ball well the first half,” FSHS coach Daniel Martin said. “You look from then on, the game was probably even. I thought that the girls came out and competed hard and played hard. I would like to see us move the ball a little bit more than we did on offense before we take those shots and take care of the ball a little bit more, but I like the way we competed, and I think that we can take a lot of positives away from this game.”
Doyle (21-3, 4-0) led 14-7 at the end of the first quarter and set the tone for the second quarter quickly as Madison Duhon, connected on two 3-pointers, Scott hit another and Claire Glascock another during a run which extended the lead to 28-14.
“I think that’s what really makes our team different from others is that we all have a certain job, and we all get it done,” Scott said after finishing with 20 points. “If one’s down, the other one can pick it up. That’s what’s really good about our team. We all can take each other’s slack.”
Laura Cox hit a free throw to get French Settlement within 28-15, but Kourtlyn Lacey hit another 3-pointer before Elise Jones nailed a free throw with 1.4 seconds left, giving Doyle a 32-15 advantage at halftime.
“They (FSHS) packed it in, and they packed it in tight,” White said. “Good for them. They had a game plan, and I told them (Doyle), I think maybe our first timeout or something, ‘Look, you’re going to have to relax and shoot the basketball’ … and we did that, especially in the first half.”
“They (French Settlement) did a really good job, I thought, too, of getting back on defense and not letting us run it quite as much as we normally do, so we had to settle in, work the ball around a little bit, and I was proud that we were able to do that so well, especially in the first half.”
Daniel Martin said the game could be a learning experience for his team.
“You hope to try to take strengths away from a team, and we felt like their strength was attacking the basket,” he said. “Tonight, they did a good job of knocking those shots down. We’ll see. Do we adjust to that next game? Do we try to make them hit them again? We’ll have to see.”
On top of the torrid 3-point shooting, Doyle held French Settlement’s Dannah Martin scoreless in the first half.
“I think we only got her one look in the first half,” Daniel Martin said. “That’s where I think that we’ve got to do a better job of we’ve got to execute on offense to get her more looks. I think she may have had five or six shots the whole game. We’ve got to do a better job of working the offense until we get her a look, and she made a few shots the second half. She made some tough ones … She’s got to be a little more assertive the first half to take those looks … We know she will.”
Dannah Martin, who finished with 11 points, hit a 3-pointer for the first basket of the second half but Scott scored all of Doyle’s points in a 11-6 burst which put Doyle ahead 43-25 going into the fourth quarter.
Dannah Martin’s 3-pointer from above the top of the key started the scoring in the fourth quarter before Megan Watson connected on a pair of baskets and Glascock hit a 3-pointer, stretching the lead to 50-30.
“What you can’t do is turn the ball over in ways that’s going to turn it into transition baskets,” Daniel Martin said. “You can handle missed shots as long as you get back and you defend, but live ball turnovers where it turns into transition baskets, that’s what we’ve got to eliminate.”
Cox and Lacey traded 3-pointers making the score 53-33 before French Settlement chipped into the lead, going 4-for-7 at the free-throw line during a 6-0 run to close out the game.
“I was proud that we were able play a half-court game and play it well,” White said. “Now, at the end of the game, I wanted to do a little better job of holding the ball, but we’re going to work on that.”
Cox finished with seven points, Shay Parker and Mae Babin each had six, Baylee Balfantz scored five and Serenity Smith added four.
Watson had nine points, Lacey added eight, Glascock and Duhon each scored six and Jones had four.
Doyle snapped a 5-5 tie in the first quarter with an 8-0 run that was capped by Scott’s 3-pointer before heading into the second quarter with a 14-7 lead.
“We showed ourselves that we can play with the teams in this district, with anybody,” Daniel Martin said. “In our district, you’ve got to be ready to go every night, so we’ve just got to make sure we get ready for the next one.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.