A big first quarter help spark Doyle to a 57-51 win over Anacoco in the Anacoco Tournament on Saturday.
The Lady Tigers led 22-8 after the first quarter as Presleigh Scott scored nine points, Charleigh Naquin had all six of her points and Elise Jones had five in the period.
Doyle led 30-22 at halftime before Anacoco cut the lead to 46-40 heading into the fourth quarter.
Scott finished with 23 points to lead Doyle, which went 12-for-21 from the line, while Jones had 17 points. Scott and Jones each scored six points in the fourth quarter.
