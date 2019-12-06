DENHAM SPRINGS - Senior guard Dijone' Flowers exploded for a season-high 35 points to lead Live Oak to a 50-45 victory Friday over Donaldsonville in the Denham Springs Basketball Tournament.
Flowers, who had three 3-pointers, scored 11 points in the first quarter and 17 overall in the first half. She added 11 more in the third quarter when the Lady Eagles outscored the Lady Tigers 16-6 in the third quarter for a 42-33 lead.
Live Oak also got six points apiece from Madison Peoples and Bailey Little.
