MAUREPAS - Dijone' Flowers scored 14 of her game-high 23 points during a first-quarter explosion that helped carry Live Oak to a 59-22 victory Thursday over Maurepas.
The Lady Eagles outscored the Lady Wolves 20-3 during the opening quarter and never looked back. They stretched that led to 35-13 at halftime and 50-22 after three quarters.
Bailey Little scored eight of her 15 points in the first half, while Jaelyn Ray added eight of her 10 points - also in the first half.
Maurepas was led by Emma Gautreau's eight points and seven from Jaci Williams.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.