WATSON - Live Oak started fast and steadily increased its lead en route to a 54-30 victory Tuesday over Plaquemine.
Lamar University signee Dijone' Flowers provided the spark, scoring 10 points in the first quarter on her way to a game-high 30 points.
The Lady Eagles, which led 12-5 after the first and 24-12 at halftime, outscored the Green Devils 30-18 in the second half.
Ainslinn White and Jaelyn Ray each added seven points.
