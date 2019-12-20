HOLDEN – Live Oak relied on its seniors to help get a win after Holden came up with a little bit different style of offense.
Dijone’ Flowers scored 29 points and Jamie Elenbaas took a key charge late in the game to stop a Holden rally in a 49-41 victory Friday at Holden.
“It does help having Dee (Dijone’) on the floor,” Live Oak coach Michele Yawn said of Flowers. “We went into it saying what our game plan was, and I think the girls did an excellent job of being in those spots. I told (Dijone’) she did a great job in this game leading her girls.
“My girls, I think, this game, played as a team,” Yawn continued. “(Dijone’) stepped up in that leadership role, and the girls followed suit.”
Meanwhile, Holden worked in a half-court set for the majority of the game, working on ball movement while slowing the pace.
“That was one we definitely let get away from us,” said Holden coach Pam Forbes after the Lady Rockets rested Jaycee Hughes and Cambree Courtney. “I felt like the girls did a really good job of the pace that we needed to be able to win. We did a much better job … in running our offense until we got a good shot. I felt like we had very few bad shots tonight. I felt like our shot selection was excellent.
“If we can work on continuing and working on that pace, as the season goes on and the girls get better, then we should be very successful with that.”
Madeline Richardson’s jumper with 13.7 seconds cut the lead to 46-41, capping a 10-2 run by the Lady Rockets.
Live Oak’s Jaelyn Ray was fouled on the in-bounds pass and hit a free throw with 11.8 seconds, making the score 47-41.
Richardson was called for a charge on the next trip down the floor, which Elenbaas took, with 6.7 seconds left before Flowers hit the game’s last basket.
“Jamie’s one of my favorites because she does not care about her body,” Yawn said, recounting a game earlier in Elenbaas’ career in which was bleeding from an injury to her head, but continued to play after Yawn wrapped it. “She’s our little, old lady, though. That was a senior stepping up and leading her team in her own way to help us seal that deal.”
Live Oak (6-5) led 35-28 going into the fourth quarter, but Holden chipped away, with Emma Hutchinson scoring three of her career-high 24 points to get the Lady Rockets within 37-31.
The Lady Eagles took advantage of Holden turnovers during a 7-0 burst, which was capped by Flowers’ steal and layup for a 44-31 lead.
“I don’t even know how many points we got off transition, but I know that was our strong suit in this game,” Yawn said. “Holden does a good job of making it a transition game.”
Holden countered with a 10-2 run fueled by Live Oak turnovers, and Richardson’s jumper to set up the finish.
“I felt like I needed to step up a little bit tonight because we had Cambree and Juice out, and they’re our two top scorers, and then I was the next one, so I felt l just needed to step up a little bit, but I wasn’t trying to be a ballhog or anything,” said Hutchinson, who scored nine points in the fourth quarter. “I wanted to give other opportunities to my teammates, too.”
Live Oak led 23-17 at halftime and pushed the advantage to 33-22 on Flowers’ 3-pointer before Hutchinson scored four points in a 6-2 burst which cut the Live Oak lead to 35-28 going into the fourth quarter.
“We definitely tried to run a little bit more in the second half and get a fast break, and then even if we didn’t get the first fast break, reverse it quick and get a quick shot again,” Hutchinson said. “But if we couldn’t, we just wanted to slow the pace down and make them run and chase us a little bit.”
Flowers scored all 11 of Live Oak’s points in the second quarter, including seven straight at one point. Her steal and layup made the score 19-9.
“(It’s) just attacking the basket and us going fast break layups,” Flowers said of the run.
Forbes had nothing but praise for Flowers.
“(For) us to get to get to play against a caliber player like the Flowers kid, going to Lamar, can only make us better,” she said. “We tried about five different people on her and didn’t have any luck. So then in the fourth quarter, we just tried to trap her and double-team her, and we still had problems with it.”
Hutchinson’s inside basket stopped the run, and the teams traded baskets down the stretch as Live Oak led 23-17 at halftime.
Live Oak jumped out to a 4-0 lead with Little, who finished with 12 points, hitting both baskets. Hutchinson connected on the next two, tying the score at 4-4 before Flowers’ steal and layup put Live Oak up 10-4.
Hutchinson’s 3-pointer cut the lead to 12-9 before Live Oak missed a layup at the buzzer to end the first quarter.
