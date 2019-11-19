BATON ROUGE – Senior guard Dijone’ Flowers did a lot of the heavy lifting throughout Tuesday’s season-opening game at St. Joseph’s Academy.
But when they needed it the Lady Eagles also got a lift from Aislinn White as well.
Flowers, a Lamar University signee, led all scorers with 30 points – including 16 in the first half – but it was White who scored eight of her 14 points during the fourth quarter that helped enable Live Oak to pull away for a 60-45 victory.
Flowers hit two of her three 3-pointers during the first quarter in which she scored 10 of her team’s 17 points for a 17-13 lead.
The Lady Eagles maintained a 27-24 lead at halftime and outscored the Redstickers 15-7 in the third quarter - with nine points coming from Flowers - to make it 42-31.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.