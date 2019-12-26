LIVINGSTON – When Guy McDonald learned Doyle High was going to retire Taylin Underwood’s No. 14 jersey, he had just one thought.
“If we were going to really start retiring jerseys of any of the players in the past, she would have been a really good place to start, not just because of what she did in high school, which was amazing and outstanding, but also what she did at the next level,” said McDonald, who coached Underwood in junior high and high school.
“I’m proud of everything that she did when she was here and everything she did when she went to college (Southeastern Louisiana),” McDonald said. “Just a special person.”
Doyle retired Underwood’s jersey Dec. 17 at the Doyle Elementary gym in between games of a doubleheader with St. Helena Central.
It’s a moment Underwood said was difficult to put into words.
“It’s super exciting,” she said. “I guess I didn’t think it would happen, so it’s pretty cool that something like this happened for me and that all my friends and family were here to see it, so it’s pretty exciting.
“It feels like forever ago, but it’s pretty cool,” Underwood continued. “I worked hard, and it’s nice to see it pay off.”
It’s that dedication to the game that McDonald said was one of the traits that made Underwood special.
“A lot of things about her set her apart – her work ethic, her talent, her intensity, her will to win – all of that, top-notch,” McDonald said. “She was always going wide open and going extra and doing more than just what was asked of her, and that’s what made her stand out. Yeah, she was a great talent, but beyond that, she was really a hard worker. When other people were getting ready to go home, she was still out there working on getting better.”
As a senior, Underwood helped Doyle to the Class 2A state title game, where they lost to North Caddo. She was a Class 2A All-State selection following that season and also captured All-Parish MVP and Best Offensive Player honors for the second straight season.
She finished her career with more than 3,100 points, but McDonald said it wasn’t always about scoring for Underwood.
“She was really probably the best person I’ve ever really seen at stealing the ball,” he said. “She could take it away from you, and a lot of times it was just because she had a lot of awareness. She’d catch somebody not paying attention, and she’d take it away.”
That doesn’t mean Underwood didn’t mind scoring, with McDonald recalling a tournament in New Orleans where the Lady Tigers competed during Underwood’s playing career.
“The coach from the other team made a comment that they were going to try to keep her from getting her points, and I think she ended up scoring like 39 or something. It was some gaudy number,” McDonald said. “It was just because she was constantly trying to get open, trying to get the ball. We relied on her a lot to score because she was so good at it. People were just not going to take the ball out of her hands because she was going to figure out a way to make sure that she did what we needed her to do to win games. That’s something that just kind of stuck out. She did that multiple times, almost every time.”
McDonald also praised Underwood’s situational awareness on the court.
“I know plenty of times, I used to trust her to stay out there with four fouls because I knew she’d be smart enough not to get that fifth foul,” McDonald said. “Most of the time, if she ever did foul out, usually it was because she’d get one on offense maybe. That very rarely happened, but she was going to be aggressive going to the basket.
“She did a lot of the hard work when it came to drawing fouls on the other team because she was not afraid at all to get up in there and mix it up,” McDonald continued.
For Underwood, the main focus was being a complete player.
“You do have a lot of players that just focus on ‘I’m going to be the best at shooting.’ I wanted to do all of it. I just didn’t want to be set to one thing.”
Underwood signed with Southeastern, and as a freshman, she averaged 4.4 points a game, with 25 3-pointers while going 24-for-29 at the free-throw line in limited playing time. She admitted there was an adjustment to the college game.
“Going to college is a whole different world,” Underwood said. “Everybody’s just as good as you, if not better, and you’re getting adjusted to how everyone plays. You’re so used to being top dog, I guess, in high school, and you’ve just got to get adjusted to that. But it’s the same thing – if you work hard, things come to you.”
That hard work paid off, and when Underwood wrapped up her college career as a two-time All-Louisiana team selection, making the second team as a junior and third team as a senior. She averaged 18.3 points per game as a senior, which was second in the Southland Conference, to go with a league-leading 92 three-pointers field goals, the fifth-highest single-season total in school history.
Underwood finished with 1,571 career points, fifth all-time for SLU, with a school-record 263 career 3-pointers -- the fifth-highest total in Southland Conference history.
She credited her success to learning how to balance basketball, the rigors of classwork and adjusting to the college game. And some encouragement from home didn’t hurt, either.
“I’d like to thank my mom (Wendy Boully) for it, because she expected me to do my best in everything, and then I guess it just carried over as I got older,” Underwood said. “I wanted to be the best at everything, and to do that, you have to work extra on your own. I didn’t let anybody try to be above me, and not in a (conceited) way. I just worked hard. I really feel like if you work hard, things pay off for (you).”
Underwood said she’s working for the Town of Livingston while finishing up her school work, and she’s still involved with basketball, working with Doyle's junior high team while teaching basketball lessons and offering private coaching.
“Now that I can’t play the game, I love to pass it on and teach what I know and see other girls get better and do better,” said Underwood, who’s majoring in education. “I just love the game of basketball. My siblings (Doyle High players Kourtlyn Lacey on the girls team and Slade Lacey on the boys team) still play, and I get to help them and coach them and make them better. I just really enjoy passing on what I know and seeing them develop and grow in basketball. It’s awesome.”
Moments after her jersey retirement ceremony, Underwood reflected on the significance of the honor.
“It’s awesome,” Underwood said. “It’s a crazy feeling. I guess I never expected it. I guess it’s funny because when you see other people, it’s your number, and you’re like, ‘That’s my number,’ and now that will never happen.”
